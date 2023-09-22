 On pace stats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

On pace stats

ANUFan said:
This NACUA dude. Is he really that good or just hype?
He was a player I wanted Miami to target in the 6th or 7th round. He's a good reciever, but he's really just in the right position at the right time. Cooper Kupp's injury presented an opportunity and Naccua has been able to fill the role and get those targets that would normally go to Kupp. It would be like seeing Tyreek going down and all of his targets were then forwarded to Berrios. Berrios wouldn't put up Hill's overall numbers, but he would catch a crap load of passes.
 
PFF had him as the highest graded WR in college the last two seasons. But his stats weren't huge or anything. Nothing really stood out, but he's clearly a good WR. I picked him up on my fantasy team b/c he reminded my of Cooper Kupp. So far so good.
 
