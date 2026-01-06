 On the clock in round 1, who’s your guy? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

On the clock in round 1, who’s your guy?

  • Delane CB

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fano OL

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mauigoa OL

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Bailey EDGE

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Faulk EDGE

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tate WR

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
600
Reaction score
636
Yes, way too early to be doing this, but trying to keep my hopes entertained.

I’m guessing Downs (S) and Bain (DE) will be gone by then. This is how the board could realistically look when we’re up (probably one of the 2 OL and one of the 2 DE could also very well be gone, perhaps all 4), but for discussion’s sake, who are you taking?
 
