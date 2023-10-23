On To Crush the Patriots - Division Game Means Far More

I'm pissed like the rest of you. We got worked by the triple threat of injury, poor officiating, and being on the road. There are threads for all of those things. Feel free to bring your furor there as it's well deserved.With that said, we lost to an NFC team. Those are the most irrelevant games on the schedule when it comes to our goal of getting to the postseason and how seeding is determined. The most important are our own division games. The upcoming Patriots gave us a gift beating the Bills, so we currently enjoy a one-game lead in our division. Those same Patriots and their haggard bull lesbian of a coach are coming to Hard Rock this Sunday. They are currently enjoying a victory Monday while we aren't. I hope two things happen. 1.) We allow the Philly adversity to salt us up this week and get our brains right. 2.) The Patriots show up confident and with their players and fans full of fresh hope. These two things will allow us to freshly devour their hopes and dreams when we nuke them from orbit on Sunday.Let's shake off the Eagles game with some fresh Patriot smack talking. We're back at the rock and we're ready to roll!