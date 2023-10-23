 On To Crush the Patriots - Division Game Means Far More | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

On To Crush the Patriots - Division Game Means Far More

I'm pissed like the rest of you. We got worked by the triple threat of injury, poor officiating, and being on the road. There are threads for all of those things. Feel free to bring your furor there as it's well deserved.

With that said, we lost to an NFC team. Those are the most irrelevant games on the schedule when it comes to our goal of getting to the postseason and how seeding is determined. The most important are our own division games. The upcoming Patriots gave us a gift beating the Bills, so we currently enjoy a one-game lead in our division. Those same Patriots and their haggard bull lesbian of a coach are coming to Hard Rock this Sunday. They are currently enjoying a victory Monday while we aren't. I hope two things happen. 1.) We allow the Philly adversity to salt us up this week and get our brains right. 2.) The Patriots show up confident and with their players and fans full of fresh hope. These two things will allow us to freshly devour their hopes and dreams when we nuke them from orbit on Sunday.

Let's shake off the Eagles game with some fresh Patriot smack talking. We're back at the rock and we're ready to roll!

Time to reset and reboot. Pats are a good game to get us back on track. I think Miami will match up well against KC and we walk out of Germany with the win. Still clinging to the AFC East and should be able to keep hold of it because it seems like Buffalo is regressing. Hopefully the bi-week allows guys to heal and we go back to full strength against the Raiders. I don't think anyone will argue with 7-2 coming out of the bi.
 
Exactly. We should get Needham back this week and quite possibly Ramsey and X. That would help us quite a bit in the secondary. Evidently Conner Williams was close to playing, so I think he'll be in at center this week. We all know that McD has something planned to counteract the three high safety move he made in week 2 to try to counter our passing game.
 
Pats did the same thing they always do. Smoke out the WR1 and Allen really fell off the wagon trying to find anyone to pass to outside of Diggs. Won't work against the Fins who have multiple weapons. And how good was Wilson in the passing game?! Dude looked like a receiver out there!
 
Let's learn from this game, get better, work hard this week, not underestimate the Pats, and come out Sunday at 1300 ready to kick some ass!

