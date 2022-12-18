On To The GB Game……

Although we should beat GB my confidence is not where it should be at the moment

We may need three wins in a row and right now it looks like a monumental task because although A Rodgers is out of the playoff race don’t think for one minute he wouldn’t love to play spoiler and throw the shit out of the ball in the warm Miami sun. And he’s still very capable of it. He has to be licking his chops looking to pad his stats watching the shit show defense we have put on display



GB has been playing better as of late although the record doesn’t show it.



This could be a real shootout but McD has me nervous in this one coming up. I don‘t trust him at the moment.



I am very sure we’ll be favored but we were also favored on the road against the Chargers and they played sound defense against us. Now we face a HOF QB



As much as I’ve been complaining about the lack of a run game we may have to air it out in this one.