On To The Patriots Game

I was a bit unsettled going into the GB because we were facing a HOF QB. Not only that all the pundits picked Miami, and the last time that happened was against the Chargers, and then what happened?



BB still has a shot and he’s probably pissed as hell which won’t bode well for us. Tua has been figured out now and BB will be throwing the kitchen sink at him. NE can still play some defense



Our STeams will of course give us some bad field position.



As much as you guys laugh at Mac Jones, I think you should stop. Although he’s not good, our secondary can easily cough up 300 yards against the worst QBs in this league and Mac Jones will be licking his chops knowing he’s gonna rack up some much needed yards. And he will.



BB vs McD? Gimme a break our coach will once again be out-coached, this one is an easy pick. That doesn’t mean we can’t win this game, Tua will have to be perfect because McD‘s hates his own RBs but we will need a hall of fame performance to fix McD’s fatal flaws at the wheel.



We lose this one I don’t expect much backlash from the fans, we let it all out after our game against GB, us fans don’t have much left in the tank.



LETS GO FINS!