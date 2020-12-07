On to VS Kansas City: How would you game plan them?

Bopkin02 said: Hey all, big game this week, and instead of arguing over our QBs I'd like to talk about what you would do to defend/attack KC.

I am not an X's and O's guy, but I love reading about it.

So, if you are Chan Gailey, what types of plays are you prepping to attack KC? What do you think will work best?

If you are the DC, how do you even begin, with our personell, to try to defend that offense?



I would love it if people avoided wise-*** answers, for example, "I'd attack KC by trying to outscore Mahomes"....duh.

I'd like to see what your actual plan would be.

Thanks to all who contribute to my questions.

Good questionI would play them how we did with other good teams. We really didn't blitz much against the Jets and Bengals and I'm figuring our DC had no fear regarding their passing game. I go back to throwing the kitchen sink at Mahomes with a 1000 different looks Blitzes and leave the game in our secondary's hands. It's what won us games against the Rams and Cards. It really is our only option. How in our right minds can we just rush our front four against Mahomes and give him time? Now way, no how, it won't work. Right now the strength is our blitz packages and coverage from our corners, let it ride.As far as our offense, would like to go back to what we did the second half with the Bengals and let Tua loose. He has limited options and weapons so let him feel comfortable. Would like to see different run packages that include Bowden especially inside the 10 yard line. Need a heavy dose of Gesicke, and he cannot disappear in this game.We have nothing to lose in this game, no one expects us to win. Let it all hang out and be aggressive MOTHER ****ERS because playing this one close to the vest will just end with us getting buried in this one. Not much to think about here except opening the the playbook.