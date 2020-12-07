On to VS Kansas City: How would you game plan them?

Hey all, big game this week, and instead of arguing over our QBs I'd like to talk about what you would do to defend/attack KC.
I am not an X's and O's guy, but I love reading about it.
So, if you are Chan Gailey, what types of plays are you prepping to attack KC? What do you think will work best?
If you are the DC, how do you even begin, with our personell, to try to defend that offense?

I would love it if people avoided wise-*** answers, for example, "I'd attack KC by trying to outscore Mahomes"....duh.
I'd like to see what your actual plan would be.
Thanks to all who contribute to my questions.
Best wishes
 
get the RBs and TEs involved to attack the LB level in the passing game. that slows down the pass rush, too. help out the OL by timely use of no huddle.

on D be careful with the cover-0. dont give their receivers clean releases. if the DL can't get to the QB, get the hands up in the passing lanes. LB level needs to stay disciplined

and most importantly, clean execution, no brain farts
 
Good question

I would play them how we did with other good teams. We really didn't blitz much against the Jets and Bengals and I'm figuring our DC had no fear regarding their passing game. I go back to throwing the kitchen sink at Mahomes with a 1000 different looks Blitzes and leave the game in our secondary's hands. It's what won us games against the Rams and Cards. It really is our only option. How in our right minds can we just rush our front four against Mahomes and give him time? Now way, no how, it won't work. Right now the strength is our blitz packages and coverage from our corners, let it ride.

As far as our offense, would like to go back to what we did the second half with the Bengals and let Tua loose. He has limited options and weapons so let him feel comfortable. Would like to see different run packages that include Bowden especially inside the 10 yard line. Need a heavy dose of Gesicke, and he cannot disappear in this game.

We have nothing to lose in this game, no one expects us to win. Let it all hang out and be aggressive MOTHER ****ERS because playing this one close to the vest will just end with us getting buried in this one. Not much to think about here except opening the the playbook.
 
Short chain movers on offense. Shorten tge game. Your chances of beating kc are higher the less drives you all have. Their offense is better and given too many chances they will rise to the top.

Hit Mahomes somehow...don't know the best means of pressure.
 
I'd look for the nearest fire alarm and pull it... :shrug:
Now that I got that out of the way, I think they absolutely need to spy Mahomes, otherwise, he's going to run all over them. On O they need long sustained drives, the longer they hold the ball the less time Mahomes has it in his hands. I think that's going to be tough for us without a formidable running game. We're very thin at the position which makes it tough for a ball-control approach. We haven't been able to do it yet this year. I'm always the optimist but I think this has a chance to be really ugly for us...
 
Let’s see what happens. Very tough game. But if you break it down, I like our ability to cover. Eric Rowe has given us some of the best coverage on tight ends in probably 15 years and our two corners are tough. They are good, no doubt, but we can cover their weapons.

Our offense unfortunately is not very dynamic so we may simply get our scored but I’m not sitting here in any kind of concession mode.
 
I know we've gotten used to counting on our coverage our guys aren't gonna be able to cover for ten seconds...not all of them. And that's why Mahomes is so good. Wherever the crack happens he'll find it and get the ball there.
 
KC is a likely opponent in the playoffs as the standings sit now. IMHO we gotta try to challenge Mahomes with our defensive looks pre snap and post snap but not put too much on tape that we can otherwise use in the playoffs. Don't want to show too much. I think if we play a smart, physical, and disciplined game we have a shot. That plus a few of our offensive guys have good days and we can win.
 
