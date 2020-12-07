On to VS Kansas City: How would you game plan them?

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,924
- Reaction score
- 1,527
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
Hey all, big game this week, and instead of arguing over our QBs I'd like to talk about what you would do to defend/attack KC.
I am not an X's and O's guy, but I love reading about it.
So, if you are Chan Gailey, what types of plays are you prepping to attack KC? What do you think will work best?
If you are the DC, how do you even begin, with our personell, to try to defend that offense?
I would love it if people avoided wise-*** answers, for example, "I'd attack KC by trying to outscore Mahomes"....duh.
I'd like to see what your actual plan would be.
Thanks to all who contribute to my questions.
Best wishes
I am not an X's and O's guy, but I love reading about it.
So, if you are Chan Gailey, what types of plays are you prepping to attack KC? What do you think will work best?
If you are the DC, how do you even begin, with our personell, to try to defend that offense?
I would love it if people avoided wise-*** answers, for example, "I'd attack KC by trying to outscore Mahomes"....duh.
I'd like to see what your actual plan would be.
Thanks to all who contribute to my questions.
Best wishes