Once in a lifetime free agency with Rodgers, Wilson available...Dolphins will?

Blustar

There's not going to be many off-season's like this one. We fired a coach that had back to back winning seasons, ( At least we were relevant) and the one problem that the coach identified as holding the team back was chosen instead of him. So, he gets fired. Now, the next coach has to accept Tua or not even apply? This is why this franchise is going to suck for the next 15 years minimum!

I love the Dolphins with all my heart and will still watch every game ( like I do every year) but this is really a strong kick to the balls that will hurt for a while. We can't ever make the right decision. So Grier is all in on Tua? Why? To save face? If he only gets players that the coaches want, then why does he give a ****? let the next competent coach you're going to hire have his opinion heard and evaluated on its merits. Not having a biased attitude wanting for the next coach to support Tua?

Why FFSs? I want a Super Bowl winning team! Why doesn't Grier want the same? If the next coach who is best qualified thinks that Tua is dirt and will not join until he has his QB, then so be it. Bye Tua. If the next HC loves Tua, then lets see how it goes. But to come out and say the next coach needs to support Tua is a huge mistake of epic proportions.

At least the Canes will be good soon, so I can just suffer through these next Dolphins seasons. I might not live to see them win a Super Bowl. Damn I know what it feels like to be a Cubs fan now,
If any of you know Ross or Grier, ask them to stop being such egomaniacs and get the best coach for our team, and stop the nonsense. look at how Joe Robbie set up the Dolphins for 3 decades. He identified the best coach in the league, broke league rules and stole Don Shula. Ross is worried that he might take a coach from Michigan??? **** you Ross!!!

Had to rant and get it out, Sorry guys. I love reading the more level headed people on here. Tua haters and lovers are damn insufferable some times.

Good luck to the Dolphins!
 
GhostArmOfMarino

My 2 cents.

I don't mind going with Tua another year if we can't substantially upgrade, like a Rodgers, but I agree it should be up to the next HC.

Or at the very least it should be made clear nothing that happens this year offensively can be held against him.

If I'm a HC candidate I don't like you telling me I HAVE to go with Tua before I can even fully evaluate if I want to.
 
Yessir

Who’s to say any of these QB’s want to even play in Miami? Available doesn’t mean available to the Dolphins.

Watson was the one guy linked to the organization, and he’s still facing 22 sexual misconduct allegations. And now that’s been nipped in the bud altogether now. Time to move on with the guy you drafted at 5 in 2020.
 
Blustar said:
There's not going to be many off-season's like this one. We fired a coach that had back to back winning seasons, ( At least we were relevant) and the one problem that the coach identified as holding the team back was chosen instead of him. So, he gets fired. Now, the next coach has to accept Tua or not even apply? This is why this franchise is going to suck for the next 15 years minimum!

I love the Dolphins with all my heart and will still watch every game ( like I do every year) but this is really a strong kick to the balls that will hurt for a while. We can't ever make the right decision. So Grier is all in on Tua? Why? To save face? If he only gets players that the coaches want, then why does he give a ****? let the next competent coach you're going to hire have his opinion heard and evaluated on its merits. Not having a biased attitude wanting for the next coach to support Tua?

Why FFSs? I want a Super Bowl winning team! Why doesn't Grier want the same? If the next coach who is best qualified thinks that Tua is dirt and will not join until he has his QB, then so be it. Bye Tua. If the next HC loves Tua, then lets see how it goes. But to come out and say the next coach needs to support Tua is a huge mistake of epic proportions.

At least the Canes will be good soon, so I can just suffer through these next Dolphins seasons. I might not live to see them win a Super Bowl. Damn I know what it feels like to be a Cubs fan now,
If any of you know Ross or Grier, ask them to stop being such egomaniacs and get the best coach for our team, and stop the nonsense. look at how Joe Robbie set up the Dolphins for 3 decades. He identified the best coach in the league, broke league rules and stole Don Shula. Ross is worried that he might take a coach from Michigan??? **** you Ross!!!

Had to rant and get it out, Sorry guys. I love reading the more level headed people on here. Tua haters and lovers are damn insufferable some times.

Good luck to the Dolphins!
TLDR; but Rodgers and Wilson aren't free agents.
 
Rodgers isn't going anywhere, Wilson at this point is no better than what we have.
 
Blustar

dan the fin said:
To bad that you went on this whole little rant and didn't even know that neither Rodgers nor Wilson is a free agent this year.
"The Packers, however, wanted to keep Rodgers around, and that caused a quibble between the two parties. It lasted nearly the whole offseason, but eventually, the two sides struck a deal on a revised contract that will keep Rodgers in Green Bay for at least 2021. Beyond that, things get a bit trickier.

What does Aaron Rodgers' contract look like now? And when could he eventually leave the Packers? Here's a breakdown of what Green Bay's revised pact with Rodgers looks like for 2021 and beyond"

also
"The veteran quarterback's contract restructure has caused his cap hit to balloon to a whopping $46.1 million in 2022, per Spotrac.com. That would eat up more than 20 percent of the team's salary cap space and they are already projected to be $32.8 million over the salary cap, in 2022 per OverTheCap.com."

Finally,
"Either way, Rodgers' contract is structured in a way that makes 2022 the critical year for him and the Packers. That's part of why Rodgers has been treating this year as a "Last Dance" of sorts."

So, there's a lot more evidence that Aaron might be on his way out if the right situation presents itself. Here's the article igo this info from:
www.sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers contract details: Why 2021 could be Packers QB's last season in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract with the Packers during the 2021 NFL offseason. He's still under contract for multiple years but here's why 2021 could be his last season in Green Bay.
www.sportingnews.com

I would hire a coach that has connections to Rodgers ( has a plan to reel him in) and basically use all of free agency and the draft to acquire the best offensive line in football, and add any weapons we can as well. Go for broke. Lets win a damn Super Bowl! Instead we'll settle for garbage as usual.

Coach Shula was the best in the NFL, he : During his seven years with the Colts, a tenure that ended after the 1969 season, Shula compiled a 71-23-4 regular season record.
So, I know its hard to get an established coach, but we need to try anything in our power to do it. A coach with experience and knows how to win in the NFL.
 
Blustar

If Tom brady can be pried away from the Patriots, then you guys are delusional if you think there's no chance Rodgers and Wilson leave.
 
If Rodgers nor Wilson is available, then the QB market gets very thin. If I was an incoming head coach with uncertainty about Tua, I'm still not sure if I could replace him with an upgrade without weakening other parts of the team
 
Blustar

Yeah if Wilson or Rodgers isn't available, then we should probably stick with Tua for another year. I don't think Watson is worth three 1st rounders. I would acquire him if he was cheaper. But, the coach should definitely not be required to keep Tua, that's ridiculous.

Tua is definitely a step up from Brisket, but he played terrible in may games this year. Especially when we needed him to play well.
 
Blustar said:
There's not going to be many off-season's like this one. We fired a coach that had back to back winning seasons, ( At least we were relevant) and the one problem that the coach identified as holding the team back was chosen instead of him. So, he gets fired. Now, the next coach has to accept Tua or not even apply? This is why this franchise is going to suck for the next 15 years minimum!

I love the Dolphins with all my heart and will still watch every game ( like I do every year) but this is really a strong kick to the balls that will hurt for a while. We can't ever make the right decision. So Grier is all in on Tua? Why? To save face? If he only gets players that the coaches want, then why does he give a ****? let the next competent coach you're going to hire have his opinion heard and evaluated on its merits. Not having a biased attitude wanting for the next coach to support Tua?

Why FFSs? I want a Super Bowl winning team! Why doesn't Grier want the same? If the next coach who is best qualified thinks that Tua is dirt and will not join until he has his QB, then so be it. Bye Tua. If the next HC loves Tua, then lets see how it goes. But to come out and say the next coach needs to support Tua is a huge mistake of epic proportions.

At least the Canes will be good soon, so I can just suffer through these next Dolphins seasons. I might not live to see them win a Super Bowl. Damn I know what it feels like to be a Cubs fan now,
If any of you know Ross or Grier, ask them to stop being such egomaniacs and get the best coach for our team, and stop the nonsense. look at how Joe Robbie set up the Dolphins for 3 decades. He identified the best coach in the league, broke league rules and stole Don Shula. Ross is worried that he might take a coach from Michigan??? **** you Ross!!!

Had to rant and get it out, Sorry guys. I love reading the more level headed people on here. Tua haters and lovers are damn insufferable some times.

Good luck to the Dolphins!
You should blame Dan Marino. Apparently he isnt as good at evaluating QBs as you are.
 
Blustar said:
"The Packers, however, wanted to keep Rodgers around, and that caused a quibble between the two parties. It lasted nearly the whole offseason, but eventually, the two sides struck a deal on a revised contract that will keep Rodgers in Green Bay for at least 2021. Beyond that, things get a bit trickier.

What does Aaron Rodgers' contract look like now? And when could he eventually leave the Packers? Here's a breakdown of what Green Bay's revised pact with Rodgers looks like for 2021 and beyond"

also
"The veteran quarterback's contract restructure has caused his cap hit to balloon to a whopping $46.1 million in 2022, per Spotrac.com. That would eat up more than 20 percent of the team's salary cap space and they are already projected to be $32.8 million over the salary cap, in 2022 per OverTheCap.com."

Finally,
"Either way, Rodgers' contract is structured in a way that makes 2022 the critical year for him and the Packers. That's part of why Rodgers has been treating this year as a "Last Dance" of sorts."

So, there's a lot more evidence that Aaron might be on his way out if the right situation presents itself. Here's the article igo this info from:
www.sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers contract details: Why 2021 could be Packers QB's last season in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract with the Packers during the 2021 NFL offseason. He's still under contract for multiple years but here's why 2021 could be his last season in Green Bay.
www.sportingnews.com

I would hire a coach that has connections to Rodgers ( has a plan to reel him in) and basically use all of free agency and the draft to acquire the best offensive line in football, and add any weapons we can as well. Go for broke. Lets win a damn Super Bowl! Instead we'll settle for garbage as usual.

Coach Shula was the best in the NFL, he : During his seven years with the Colts, a tenure that ended after the 1969 season, Shula compiled a 71-23-4 regular season record.
So, I know its hard to get an established coach, but we need to try anything in our power to do it. A coach with experience and knows how to win in the NFL.
And yet still is not a free agent at this point. There is a much higher chance that he reworks his deal in GB then ever coming to Miami. If he doesn't stay in GB he will end up out west. Probably a less then <1% chance of getting Rodgers Miami no matter who we hire.
 
