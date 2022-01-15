Once in a lifetime free agency with Rodgers, Wilson available...Dolphins will?

There's not going to be many off-season's like this one. We fired a coach that had back to back winning seasons, ( At least we were relevant) and the one problem that the coach identified as holding the team back was chosen instead of him. So, he gets fired. Now, the next coach has to accept Tua or not even apply? This is why this franchise is going to suck for the next 15 years minimum!



I love the Dolphins with all my heart and will still watch every game ( like I do every year) but this is really a strong kick to the balls that will hurt for a while. We can't ever make the right decision. So Grier is all in on Tua? Why? To save face? If he only gets players that the coaches want, then why does he give a ****? let the next competent coach you're going to hire have his opinion heard and evaluated on its merits. Not having a biased attitude wanting for the next coach to support Tua?



Why FFSs? I want a Super Bowl winning team! Why doesn't Grier want the same? If the next coach who is best qualified thinks that Tua is dirt and will not join until he has his QB, then so be it. Bye Tua. If the next HC loves Tua, then lets see how it goes. But to come out and say the next coach needs to support Tua is a huge mistake of epic proportions.



At least the Canes will be good soon, so I can just suffer through these next Dolphins seasons. I might not live to see them win a Super Bowl. Damn I know what it feels like to be a Cubs fan now,

If any of you know Ross or Grier, ask them to stop being such egomaniacs and get the best coach for our team, and stop the nonsense. look at how Joe Robbie set up the Dolphins for 3 decades. He identified the best coach in the league, broke league rules and stole Don Shula. Ross is worried that he might take a coach from Michigan??? **** you Ross!!!



Had to rant and get it out, Sorry guys. I love reading the more level headed people on here. Tua haters and lovers are damn insufferable some times.



Good luck to the Dolphins!