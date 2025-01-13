 One Big, Painful Dolphins Lesson from Wild-Card Weekend - Alain Poupart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Big, Painful Dolphins Lesson from Wild-Card Weekend - Alain Poupart

artdnj said:
Who would have thought that a hard-headed, tough old school coach couldn't mesh with the retirement atmosphere McDummy created? I think as soon as the old man saw this brewing he planned to depart.
And who can blame him. Fangio is old school. Parcels, Shula, Laundry, Ditka etc, etc. seeing the country club atmosphere McD has created down here probably made him sick to his stomach.
 
Didn't really need any more articles to tell us what we saw watching the games. Other teams lined up, looked this team in the eyes and dared us to move them. They knew, we know now, now it's time for Ross to get serious about his team.
 
PHINSfan said:
And who can blame him. Fangio is old school. Parcels, Shula, Laundry, Ditka etc, etc. seeing the country club atmosphere McD has created down here probably made him sick to his stomach.
Yep, I love watching video clips of those guys, no ****ing around in game prep man or you heard about it. I don't know if that style would work today but I'm sure there are hard-nosed coaches out there currently, Pitt, Campbell, Harbaughs etc
 
Clearly the country club atmosphere doesn’t work. Just look at the teams left, none have a McD club going on. Miami is soft and it is clear McD is a *****.
 
But Fangio was also part of the problem. He refused to adjust his calls and kept Ramsey on one side of the field, refusing to move him around.

Why did he do this? Hell if I know. But just because the Fins have some soft and undisciplined players doesn't mean Fangio didn't screw the pooch, too. We know that he wanted to be in Philly to be around his family before he took the Miami job.
 
Fangio never really wanted to be in Miami anyways, Philly was always his preferred destination. That being said, maybe he was a raging prick while here because it wasn’t his ideal situation.
 
