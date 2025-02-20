One Day 3 sleeper at each position

VAFinsfan72
QB Kurtis Rourke - 6'5 225 - 29 TD's 5 INT's - YPA 9.5 - TD% 9.1 Highest in the nation. 2nd Team Big 10 O. Round 5-6
OT Ajani Cornelius - 6'4 310 - 3rd Team Big 10 O. Added OT depth who could be a future replacement for Jackson. Round 4-5
OG Connor Colby - 6'5 310 - 1st Team Big 10 O. Athletic O-Lineman who fits our scheme. Round 5-6.
C Drew Kendall - 6'4 300 - 1st Team ACC O. Not a huge need but depth is always needed and we could move on from Brewer in 26. Round 7
TE Oronde Gadsden ll - 6'4 247 - 1st Team ACC O. 73 receptions 934 yards 7 TD's. Jonnu will be a FA in 26. Round 4-5
WR Nick Nash - 6'2 190 - Insane production 104 receptions 1382 yards 16 TD's. First team Mountain West O. Round 6-7
RB Jarquez Hunter - 5'10 210 - First team SEC O. 6.4 YPC in the SEC. Round 5-6
Edge Jah Joyner - 6'4 255 - Honorable Mention Big 10 D. Good measurables for NFL. 12 combined sacks in 23,24. Round 6-7
DT Ty Robinson - 6'6 310 - 3rd Team Big 10 D. Good size. 13 TFL and 7 sacks in 24. Round 4-5
NT Yahya Black - 6'6 335 - Honorable Mention Big 10 D. Massive NT. Round 6-7
LB Danny Stutsman - 6'4 240 - First team SEC D. Instinctual and productive LB. Round 4-5
DB Nohl Williams - 6'1 190 - First team ACC D. 52 combined tackles and 7 INT's in 24. Round 4-5
S Malachi Moore - 6'0 190 - First team SEC D. Round 4-5
