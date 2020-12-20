 One down 5 to go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One down 5 to go

The march to the SB....
At this point of the 14 teams going into the playoffs we are in the middle 1/3 of those teams...
We need to win 6 in a row here....
One down 5 to go...
Shula did it with lesser teams - Flores needs to do his best Shula imitation!
Just sayin!!!!
 
