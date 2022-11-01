One Jets Fan Reaction To The 2022 Fins

Vaark
in the context of a lot of frustration in a thread where today Douglas mostly is sitting on his hands..
blurred out the poster/ he doesn't need the aggravation especially after his past/present grudging acknowledgment
I know he means "Belicheat&Brady" but AFAIC, it could and should be Shula and Marino.. and best QB is obviously Allen.. but maybe not by the end of the season
