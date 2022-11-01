 One Jets Fan Reaction To The 2022 Fins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Jets Fan Reaction To The 2022 Fins

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,584
Reaction score
56,407
Location
Chlamydia Spores
in the context of a lot of frustration in a thread where today Douglas mostly is sitting on his hands..

blurred out the poster/ he doesn't need the aggravation especially after his past/present grudging acknowledgment


1667335921394.png

I know he means "Belicheat&Brady" but AFAIC, it could and should be Shula and Marino.. and best QB is obviously Allen.. but maybe not by the end of the season
 
Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
530
Reaction score
1,472
Location
Greensboro, NC
Vaark said:
in the context of a lot of frustration in a thread where today Douglas mostly is sitting on his hands..

blurred out the poster/ he doesn't need the aggravation especially after his past/present grudging acknowledgment


View attachment 121686

I know he means "Belicheat&Brady" but AFAIC, it could and should be Shula and Marino.. and best QB is obviously Allen.. but maybe not by the end of the season
Click to expand...
Allen obviously.

As far as Brady / Bill > Shula / Marino. It doesn't matter how awesome Dan was or how good the Don was they did not have high level success that Brady and Bill did. Yes, Shula domintated the 70's and half of the 80's but what did Miami accomplish after that ? Where as B&B were in contention just about every single year. Don and Dan had a heck of a career from 84 to to early 90's
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
953
Reaction score
1,470
Age
46
Location
28601
Jets belong in the East due to geographics, Miami however belongs in the AFC South with Jacksonville, Houston, and Tennessean. Indianapolis belongs with NE, NYJ, and Buffalo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom