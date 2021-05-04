 One last move to make. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One last move to make.

timmash44

timmash44

Trade for Julio Jones!


Tua, Waddle, and Jones have that Bama Alma matar blood line chemistry running through their veins. Our wide receivers Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, and even Fuller have missed time because of injury. Julio Jones is coming back from that injury plagued season in 2020, but we were all hindered by a plague that year and we could use some grace.

Julio Jones is a Nimrod type player and will be a member of the HOF once his career has ended. If you can make a good deal why not pull the trigger. We have to compete with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Browns. We need to take this team over the edge.

What do you think it will cost? Our future is looking bright and if Grier can hit on some Un-drafted FA we are built to last.

“I bleed aqua and orange” -T. Mash
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

timmash44 said:
Trade for Julio Jones!


Tua, Waddle, and Jones have that Bama Alma matar blood line chemistry running through their veins. Our wide receivers Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, and even Fuller have missed time because of injury. Julio Jones is coming back from that injury plagued season in 2020, but we were all hindered by a plague that year and we could use some grace.

Julio Jones is a Nimrod type player and will be a member of the HOF once his career has ended. If you can make a good deal why not pull the trigger. We have to compete with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Browns. We need to take this team over the edge.

What do you think it will cost? Our future is looking bright and if Grier can hit on some Un-drafted FA we are built to last.

“I bleed aqua and orange” -T. Mash
Uh...no.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Who wouldn't love Julio Jones on their team?

I think Parker, Fuller, Wilson, Preston, Waddle, Bowden, et. al. is already a lot of guys.

I don't know how much Julio gets paid (I imagine a massive amount).

I don't think ATL is trading him cheap.

I play fantasy and I haven't drafted him for a few seasons because he seems to miss games (or try to play hurt) an alarming amount each season.

So, I can't see any way it happens.
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

Uh no, we have enough WR talent, we need a good RB, I agree with the poster above, give me Kareem Hunt, lightly used, probably still got some decent tread on the tires.
 
1972forever

1972forever said:
Trade for Julio Jones!


Tua, Waddle, and Jones have that Bama Alma matar blood line chemistry running through their veins. Our wide receivers Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, and even Fuller have missed time because of injury. Julio Jones is coming back from that injury plagued season in 2020, but we were all hindered by a plague that year and we could use some grace.

Julio Jones is a Nimrod type player and will be a member of the HOF once his career has ended. If you can make a good deal why not pull the trigger. We have to compete with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Browns. We need to take this team over the edge.

What do you think it will cost? Our future is looking bright and if Grier can hit on some Un-drafted FA we are built to last.

“I bleed aqua and orange” -T. Mash
Are you going to pay his salary? Because the Dolphins have no where near the cap space to take on his salary. If you’re paying, I’m all for bringing Jones to Miami for a 5th round pick In next years draft.
 
