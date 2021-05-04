One last move to make.

Trade for Julio Jones!





Tua, Waddle, and Jones have that Bama Alma matar blood line chemistry running through their veins. Our wide receivers Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, and even Fuller have missed time because of injury. Julio Jones is coming back from that injury plagued season in 2020, but we were all hindered by a plague that year and we could use some grace.



Julio Jones is a Nimrod type player and will be a member of the HOF once his career has ended. If you can make a good deal why not pull the trigger. We have to compete with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Broncos, and Browns. We need to take this team over the edge.



What do you think it will cost? Our future is looking bright and if Grier can hit on some Un-drafted FA we are built to last.



“I bleed aqua and orange” -T. Mash