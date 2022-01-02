 One Last Push - Beat the Patriots. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Last Push - Beat the Patriots.

LDNFin

LDNFin

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
242
Reaction score
548
Location
London
Has this season been the play-off appearance we were all hoping for? Not at all, and we can dissect that when the season is done - everything from the GM and HC to the QB. We’re all disappointed, angry, and those emotions are likely to stick around for a while, but we have one last push in us.

Whether you think Tua isn’t an NFL QB, Bryan Flores uses strawberry shampoo on his bald head, or Stephen Ross is a lizard named Marv, let’s unite for one game and beat the Patriots to end the season on a good note.

Fins Up.
 
Phin-o-rama

Phin-o-rama

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Sep 30, 2003
Messages
6,089
Reaction score
226
Age
43
Tons of teams didn't get to care as long as we did this year. Enjoy it for what it was.
 
LDNFin

LDNFin

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
242
Reaction score
548
Location
London
Phin-o-rama said:
Tons of teams didn't get to care as long as we did this year. Enjoy it for what it was.
Click to expand...

When you compare this and last season to most of our seasons for the last 20 years, I'd say we've made decent progress and they've been a solid foundation to build on. Now, if we fail to do that, it's another matter. But we have talent
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,338
Reaction score
1,807
Age
58
Location
Oviedo Florida
I just want to beat the patriots just to beat them. I don’t think we have a chance at the playoff anymore so just beat them because we can.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,414
Reaction score
3,541
Location
Home
Shouldn't have started 1-7. Shouldn't have lost to the Jags or Falcons. Should have actually shown up today. Sure beating the Patriots would be nice but I am tired of this team being irrelevant come playoff time. Flores and Grier you have one more off-season to get things fixed if not then it is time for you to go. A meaningful playoff run should be the minimum expectation next season. Anything short of that should mean a full house cleaning of the front office and coaching staff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom