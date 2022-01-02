One Last Push - Beat the Patriots.

Has this season been the play-off appearance we were all hoping for? Not at all, and we can dissect that when the season is done - everything from the GM and HC to the QB. We’re all disappointed, angry, and those emotions are likely to stick around for a while, but we have one last push in us.



Whether you think Tua isn’t an NFL QB, Bryan Flores uses strawberry shampoo on his bald head, or Stephen Ross is a lizard named Marv, let’s unite for one game and beat the Patriots to end the season on a good note.



Fins Up.