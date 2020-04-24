One Mans Take

While being surprised at the some of the Dolphins picks, I must say this draft showed me something. We aren't planning for a run next year. We are planning for two years from now and building for the long term. While people are pissed about our later picks, let's remember there is a reason certain picks like Mckinney weren't picked at all in the first round and did you really want an Alabama safety haha.



Tua- redshirt year. He will sit and learn this year, but a year ago no one thought that if you didn't have the first pick you would have a shot at him. Bravo to this staff for staying put and getting a consensus too pick. Hopefully these injuries were flukes.



Jackson- most people had him as the top tackle or at least a top 10 pick in next years draft. The kid is 20 years old and has huge huge potential. How many linemen are good year one? The answer is under 5 percent. Its so rare for a linemen to come into this league and be a quality starter. Why not take a guy who can grow into a dominant player in time. His situation with his back really hurt him early this season but it wasn't an injury he hurt his body for the good of his family and as the season went on grew stronger and stronger. Why take a 2nd tier tackle when you might have gotten a top 10 pick a year early as a discount.



Igbinoghene- another guy who can develop. Beyond raw as he was a wr. But there is talent and speed. A year a so away...probably. However, after not knowing a ton about him its impressive how many people are really high on him. This system uses a ton of corners and values them highly. I have no issue with getting a DB and a 4th rounder. 2 Olympian parents probably means work ethic is engrained here.