One of McDaniel's takeaways from this game

"Now maybe Tua will finally listen to me," said coach Mike McDaniel. "What I mean by that is, it's awesome to be critical of yourself. It is good. He has a high standard for himself. ... The absolute worst thing could have happened in the beginning of the game, the contested ball, not really his fault on the first interception and then he starts pressing and throws it up for the second interception.



"This is huge. He stopped worrying about the last play and went and played and took his responsibility seriously to his teammates. 'I'm going to lead this team confidently.' It is what you get into sports for. It is cool for the coaching staff and him. It was coming to life. It was a moment, I think, he'll never forget and hopefully he can use it moving forward. ... His teammates learned a lot about him and I think he learned something about himself."