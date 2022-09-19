One of McDaniel's takeaways from this game

Mark_J
Bandwidth Of Brothers
Something I read that McDaniel said and kudos to him for recognizing and addressing the issue.
This team gives the fans something we haven't had in a long time, it's the hope that when we can take the field we can win. From Grier down to the practice squad we can actually believe the Dolphins will win.
A profound thank you to the entire organization and a well deserved personal victory for Tua...
"Now maybe Tua will finally listen to me," said coach Mike McDaniel. "What I mean by that is, it's awesome to be critical of yourself. It is good. He has a high standard for himself. ... The absolute worst thing could have happened in the beginning of the game, the contested ball, not really his fault on the first interception and then he starts pressing and throws it up for the second interception.
"This is huge. He stopped worrying about the last play and went and played and took his responsibility seriously to his teammates. 'I'm going to lead this team confidently.' It is what you get into sports for. It is cool for the coaching staff and him. It was coming to life. It was a moment, I think, he'll never forget and hopefully he can use it moving forward. ... His teammates learned a lot about him and I think he learned something about himself."
