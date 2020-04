Fans beat themselves up over the untaken player.



We weren't looking at any of them. I know that's hard to fathom but it's true. This draft, after taking a QB, was meant to be a very un-sexy draft. All big uglies and not much else. You guys drooling over the CeeDee Lambs and JK Dobbins' were always going to be disappointed and now you've frustrated yourselves into thinking that we were just one pick shy of landing them all? Please! This draft was a meat and potatoes draft. Doesn't mean the one next year won't have more skill guys in it as it might. But after gutting the team roster a year ago, this is what a repair job largely looks like. Building from the football on out, adding your top QB and adding in the head coach's expertise in defensive backs to load up in that department as well.



Maybe we'll get the runners and receivers next year. This year was never about them.