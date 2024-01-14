One Play Mike

On Hard Knocks Mc Daniel bragged about " I am envisioning a one-play drive" That was a revelation to me but it explains everything now.

You know it is now obvious what is wrong with McDaniel and his playing calling. He thinks only one play at a time explains everything.

It explains why it takes forever to get a play in. I kept noticing the same thing all season the slow time it takes us to get a playoff, long huddling when we are behind, and the inability to run a successful hurry offense.



Tua has gotten worse he now is regressing throwing picks, WRs are not open and when they are he is missing them. Wrs are dropping TD passes or running the wrong routes

this offense is getting worse. The reason is when you do not have success people start pressing. The management of the play calling is at the root of all of this

it is not all about playing against good teams or the QB. McDaniel can not adjust his offense because he can not think beyond one play. You attack a defense with multiple

plays, not one. It is called momentum and getting in the flow or rhythm of a game. This is why he keeps abandoning the run when it is working showing he does not understand this basic aspect of the game.

Tua is being stifled and suffocated by his horrible plays, and his inability to get plays into the QB, and it affecting Tua's game.

When you call in plays late and they are the wrong call for the given situation you going to fail.



He can not be the play-caller next year it is not his skill set. 2 years and he is getting worse. We have seen enough. Please Mike give it up and get a real offensive coordinator to call plays and just be a head coach.