One Player will not solve our Issues

Listen my Boys,
I was yesterday also really angry, i mean im only 27 and i am a fan since 08, everyone of my friends is laughing about me being a fins fan in germany, but i know in my life time i will witness greatness.
With that said, Watson will not solve anything, he won't catch passes he will not block. I would never trade for him, he will be suspended and what if he is doing jailtime??
Our Offense is not made for Tua to suceed our Wr Core is in shambles only Waddle,Hollins and Gesicki seem lik they care and wanna be here, i would cut Preston Williams he smiles after dropping a pass??
Our Oline is really bad, Austin Jackson is not good, might be coaching, we should invest heavy in free agency.
What happened to our defense?? Our Lb core is really bad, no passrush at all can't stop a nosebleed this team has regressed a lot.
Flores gotta get his **** together, his Coaches need to be replaced and we need a premier rb to rely on.
I was yesterday also really angry, i mean im only 27 and i am a fan since 08, everyone of my friends is laughing about me being a fins fan in germany, but i know in my life time i will witness greatness.
With that said, Watson will not solve anything, he won't catch passes he will not block. I would never trade for him, he will be suspended and what if he is doing jailtime??
Our Offense is not made for Tua to suceed our Wr Core is in shambles only Waddle,Hollins and Gesicki seem lik they care and wanna be here, i would cut Preston Williams he smiles after dropping a pass??
Our Oline is really bad, Austin Jackson is not good, might be coaching, we should invest heavy in free agency.
What happened to our defense?? Our Lb core is really bad, no passrush at all can't stop a nosebleed this team has regressed a lot.
Flores gotta get his **** together, his Coaches need to be replaced and we need a premier rb to rely on.