 One Player will not solve our Issues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Player will not solve our Issues

Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Dec 25, 2019
52
82
27
Germany
Listen my Boys,

I was yesterday also really angry, i mean im only 27 and i am a fan since 08, everyone of my friends is laughing about me being a fins fan in germany, but i know in my life time i will witness greatness.

With that said, Watson will not solve anything, he won't catch passes he will not block. I would never trade for him, he will be suspended and what if he is doing jailtime??

Our Offense is not made for Tua to suceed our Wr Core is in shambles only Waddle,Hollins and Gesicki seem lik they care and wanna be here, i would cut Preston Williams he smiles after dropping a pass??

Our Oline is really bad, Austin Jackson is not good, might be coaching, we should invest heavy in free agency.

What happened to our defense?? Our Lb core is really bad, no passrush at all can't stop a nosebleed this team has regressed a lot.

Flores gotta get his **** together, his Coaches need to be replaced and we need a premier rb to rely on.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Nov 22, 2017
4,333
4,711
40
Tampa
Flo and Grier are the problem. Ross too! I agree that DW will not solve any of the problems. It will bring in more problems.

Our issues start at the top. We need to fire Grier and Flo. We aren’t getting a good OC while Flo is here.
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Dec 25, 2019
52
82
27
Germany
Dolphins81 said:
Flo and Grier are the problem. Ross too! I agree that DW will not solve any of the problems. It will bring in more problems.

Our issues start at the top. We need to fire Grier and Flo. We aren’t getting a good OC while Flo is here.
Well, who you reckon could be a good head coach, we need a proven coach
 
gfish24

gfish24

Feb 24, 2008
1,610
775
Haldimand, ON, Canada
Dolfan40 said:
Don’t be so positive in your lifetime you will see greatness… we’re on the same type of trajectory as the Lions, being decades without a championship
 
Go Flo

Go Flo

Jan 4, 2019
391
493
50
Bellair Bluffs
The only thing about trading for DW is they don’t plan on him playing this year this is for 22-23 if they do it. I wonder what everyone’s opinion would be if he didn’t have 22 sexual allegations. What if it was just straight up get rid of Tua and get DW. Just speculation and curiousness because DW would not be available if it wasn’t for the 22 allegations. Although he did want out of Houston before the allegations if I remember correctly.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Nov 22, 2017
4,333
4,711
40
Tampa
Dolfan40 said:
Well, who you reckon could be a good head coach, we need a proven coach
I have know idea who comes here. I agree it needs to be a proven coach with HC experience. Our last 3 head coaches have road the coat tails of others. Philbin never called a play in Green Bay and had Rogers, Gase had Peyton Manning running the show and Flo wasn’t even a coordinator, BB called all the shots.

The problem is Ross and his half measures. Ross won’t fire both Grier and Flo.
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Dec 25, 2019
52
82
27
Germany
Go Flo said:
The only thing about trading for DW is they don’t plan on him playing this year this is for 22-23 if they do it. I wonder what everyone’s opinion would be if he didn’t have 22 sexual allegations. What if it was just straight up get rid of Tua and get DW. Just speculation and curiousness because DW would not be available if it wasn’t for the 22 allegations. Although he did want out of Houston before the allegations if I remember correctly.
Well then we can also trade next year, his trade value won't go up
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Nov 22, 2017
4,333
4,711
40
Tampa
Go Flo said:
The only thing about trading for DW is they don’t plan on him playing this year this is for 22-23 if they do it. I wonder what everyone’s opinion would be if he didn’t have 22 sexual allegations. What if it was just straight up get rid of Tua and get DW. Just speculation and curiousness because DW would not be available if it wasn’t for the 22 allegations. Although he did want out of Houston before the allegations if I remember correctly.
The only reason he isn’t playing right now is because he refuses to play for Houston. He isn’t on the exempt list at this time. But if this charges stick, he could be out for a long time. There no telling what the NFL will do.
 
K

Kev7

Mar 15, 2019
457
743
38
New Jersey
If you don’t think Watson is a major upgrade over our current noodle arm, slant throwing, first read QB who never takes risks then I don’t know what your watching.

Qb is the most important position. You figure out a way to get one whether your the best or worst team. Doesn’t matter. You get your QB if you can.
 
Dolfan40

Dolfan40

Rookie
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
52
Reaction score
82
Age
27
Location
Germany
Kev7 said:
I understand bro, but what if he goes to jail and gave up 3x 1sts for him??
 
D

DolfanISS

Aug 5, 2002
17,998
6,943
46
Bellingham, MA
If not for the allegations I’d understand it more. It would be so Dolphins to make this deal and have Watson get convicted or suspended next season. I would laugh.
 
K

Kev7

Mar 15, 2019
457
743
38
New Jersey
Dolfan40 said:
I understand bro, but what if he goes to jail and gave up 3x 1sts for him??
He isn’t going to jail. If this thing was so serious the charges would have been filed already. This has cash grab written all over it.

As it stands today, Watson is eligible to play and he’s not a candidate for the exempt list because he hasn’t been charged with a crime. Worst case, we have settlements and this goes away.

This isn’t even worse than the Kobe and Big Ben sagas that all ended favorably for player and franchise.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Jul 18, 2010
4,558
2,365
He did want to be traded before the allegations. We were interested then. I said then and I'll say it now. The price was too high. Houston wanted 3 firsts and 2 seconds. This was before the draft and the rumor was they wanted their first back, the 3rd overall. Now just because Grier doesn't know how to draft doesn't mean the picks are worthless. To trade for him right now really hurts the new GM's position with the lack of those picks. We don't have the team around him to be competitive and we won't have that team without those picks. The other issue is his future cap space compared to Tua or another young QB. You can't afford to buy the same amount of pieces. Lastly, why trade for him now? We're going to be 1-7 next week and our season is shot. Just wait till the offseason and see if the allegations materialize or get dropped. The only way I take him now is at a discount, like maybe one first round pick and the stipulation that it turns into a 7th if he missed time due to his legal troubles. Has he proven to be better than Tua? Yes. Is he worth the cost? No.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Mar 22, 2018
2,532
3,937
Everywhere
People posting the same sh*t day in and day out like no one knows what is going on. Getting real repetitive around here. (Not you OP, just a generalization of responses).
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Jul 18, 2010
4,558
2,365
Kev7 said:
And yet, Big Ben still was suspended for 4 games. I think he is only not on the list as the league and Houston ownership have a wink wink agreement. Don't activate him and we won't suspend him so you can trade him.
 
