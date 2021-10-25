One Player will not solve our Issues

Go Flo said: The only thing about trading for DW is they don’t plan on him playing this year this is for 22-23 if they do it. I wonder what everyone’s opinion would be if he didn’t have 22 sexual allegations. What if it was just straight up get rid of Tua and get DW. Just speculation and curiousness because DW would not be available if it wasn’t for the 22 allegations. Although he did want out of Houston before the allegations if I remember correctly. Click to expand...

He did want to be traded before the allegations. We were interested then. I said then and I'll say it now. The price was too high. Houston wanted 3 firsts and 2 seconds. This was before the draft and the rumor was they wanted their first back, the 3rd overall. Now just because Grier doesn't know how to draft doesn't mean the picks are worthless. To trade for him right now really hurts the new GM's position with the lack of those picks. We don't have the team around him to be competitive and we won't have that team without those picks. The other issue is his future cap space compared to Tua or another young QB. You can't afford to buy the same amount of pieces. Lastly, why trade for him now? We're going to be 1-7 next week and our season is shot. Just wait till the offseason and see if the allegations materialize or get dropped. The only way I take him now is at a discount, like maybe one first round pick and the stipulation that it turns into a 7th if he missed time due to his legal troubles. Has he proven to be better than Tua? Yes. Is he worth the cost? No.