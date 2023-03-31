 One position we will definitely draft this year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One position we will definitely draft this year?

1

1972forever

As long as there is a second or third round caliber TE available when they pick, I have no problem with them selecting a TE.

The problem with the vast majority of TE’s is that it usually takes a few years in the league before they become productive players. So even if they do draft a TE with their pick in the second round. I will be surprised if that TE sees the field much next season.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Feels like TE is the obvious choice given the lack of upside and talent we have on the current roster. That being said, I’m gonna go with a DB. I believe if a kid like Jordan Battle is hanging around when we pick at 51 we might take him. Fangio’s scheme makes use of 3 safeties and Jones/Elliot kind of fill the same role.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

1972forever said:
As long as there is a second or third round caliber TE available when they pick, I have no problem with them selecting a TE.

The problem with the vast majority of TE’s is that it usually takes a few years in the league before they become productive players. So even if they do draft a TE with their pick in the second round. I will be surprised if that TE sees the field much next season.
The question I have is... Would Miami benefit from picking Payne Durham (Purdue) in the 6th?
 
rafael

I agree with those saying TE and RB. I'd make DT/NT my third position. I wouldn't list OL as a guarantee.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Agreed tight end and Running back

Tanner Connor is our only developmental prospect on both units
 
RB could be an UDFA. I think we draft a DT with one of our late picks. Early picks will be OL or TE I guess. But I'm pretty certain we draft a DT late.
 
