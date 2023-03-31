One position we will definitely draft this year?

allsilverdreams
I will say we draft a TE for sure.
In the second or third round.
What say you?
As long as there is a second or third round caliber TE available when they pick, I have no problem with them selecting a TE.
The problem with the vast majority of TE’s is that it usually takes a few years in the league before they become productive players. So even if they do draft a TE with their pick in the second round. I will be surprised if that TE sees the field much next season.
The question I have is... Would Miami benefit from picking Payne Durham (Purdue) in the 6th?
