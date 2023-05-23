 One reason each AFC team will or won’t make the playoffs in 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One reason each AFC team will or won’t make the playoffs in 2023

Miami Dolphins

  • Playoffs: Yes
  • Reason: Elite roster

Miami has one of the best rosters in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa’s ceiling as a quarterback and, more importantly, his health are big factors here, but the Dolphins have talent everywhere. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a nightmare to game-plan for, as is now all the speed in the team's backfield, including Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Devon Achane. Their defensive front is stout, and I loved the addition of David Long Jr. I am also expecting a big year out of pass rusher Jaelan Phillips. And Miami's secondary just added cornerback Jalen Ramsey. All of that talent with one of the NFL's top coaching staffs?


The roster is too good to not make the playoffs.

One reason each AFC team will or won't make the playoffs in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Only seven teams can make it out of a loaded AFC, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns among those to miss the playoff cut in this analysis.
I already knew all this. Thanks for sharing the article with any who are still on the fence 😉
 
