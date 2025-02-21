One reliable trend with this franchise…

But first a little back story with it:



I was born in 1977. Just in time for Marino and his heyday but officially too late to enjoy anything resembling our glory years. The highlight tapes of the early 70’s look nice though.



In my era of Miami Dolphins football, a trend you can set your watch to is that anytime Miami is set up to have a big year, with expectations not only being sky high amongst fans, but with media and “insiders” as well, they will undoubtedly produce a colossal flame-out. Conversely, when we’re expected to do our worst work, that’s usually when we produce some of our better seasons.



Remember Year 1 of the Sporano era? Fresh off a 1 win season and with expectations in the basement, Miami delivers an actual AFC East division championship- something that’s been EXTREMELY rare for this franchise for all too long. On the flip side, look to any number of years where Miami went on an absurd off season spending spree in order to land big name talent and wratchet up expectations only to **** the bed in fantastical fashion.



Believe it or not, I think this upcoming season could be one in which Miami pleasantly surprises us. While I’m 100% out on Chris Grier, I’m not quite there yet on McD and think he might be able to salvage his coaching career with the Dolphins. The one thing that is for sure right now: The fanbase and media are not expecting good things from Miami in ‘25, which I like. It affords the front office and McD the chance to put their head’s down and get their asses to work while other teams get to bask in the offseason accolades and expectations.