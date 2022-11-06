One thing is now crystal clear

After the way Lamar Jackson and now Justin Fields had record setting days against us RUNNING THE BALL, it’s clear our LBs are just not athletic enough. A lot of you guys have been saying this - I see it now. Baker was no match for Fields in space. No one was. While we did win both games where the opposing QBs ran at will on us I think it does expose the need for better athletes at the position. We are fast on offense. We need to get faster on defense.