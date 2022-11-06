 One thing is now crystal clear | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One thing is now crystal clear

royalshank

After the way Lamar Jackson and now Justin Fields had record setting days against us RUNNING THE BALL, it’s clear our LBs are just not athletic enough. A lot of you guys have been saying this - I see it now. Baker was no match for Fields in space. No one was. While we did win both games where the opposing QBs ran at will on us I think it does expose the need for better athletes at the position. We are fast on offense. We need to get faster on defense.
 
Marino2.0

Athleticism is only half the issue. Our linebackers are constantly out of position. They’re just bad football players. Riley is the best of the bunch, but none of them should be NFL starters. Jerome Baker might be the softest linebacker in the league. He makes Eric Rowe look like James Harrison.
 
srdnaty

we don’t match up well against them, but the majority of the league doesn’t have those type of QBs.
 
Schleprock

Baker and Roberts are the worst LB duo in the league. They were last year and for even worse this year.

And I'll say it again like I did in the thread the day he signed it....Baker's contract was laughable
 
AdamD13

I don’t disagree, but Miami won both games on the road so I’ll take it.

Let the QB run wild for 3 quarters and they have nothing left to close the game. 😀
 
Bopkin02

Did anyone see Fields' numbers?
Like only 123 passing yards but 1,678 rushing yards.
Contain him, and that game is different.
That sack that Chubb missed hurt too.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

To your point, that was my main concern in this game. Miami has no answer for these multi-dimensional quarterbacks. Granted, most teams struggle to stop these guys.

But, there needs to be a fix, or at least a way to slow it down. Maybe the coaches can start getting Tindall some playing time, as many of us thought he could help out in that regard.

Funny that the offense looks super bowl quality, but the defense appears to be the weak link.
 
SmokyFin

Every pick next year needs to go towards CB and LB. Hell, free agency too.

Chicago did put up 29 at Dallas last week though and they may have the best D in the league.
 
srdnaty

I’m not usually the optimist around here, but I do think Chubb will help us against traditional offenses.

Goff at home usually plays pretty well. Aren’t they a top offense in the nfl?
 
Durango2020

Let's be honest here, I expected Dolphins to contain Fields, but can we accept that Fields is becoming a dangerous QB due to his speed and running style?
Don't get me wrong our defense needs to be better but I feel Fields is becoming a pretty good QB due to being able to run.
 
