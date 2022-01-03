 One thing we can all agree on! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One thing we can all agree on!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Regardless of whose the Coach, GM or QB. One thing we can all agree on is that the offensive line needs to be addressed/fixed. Who are free agents that you like, draft prospects, and guys on the roster who you think deserve a chance to stay and improve?

Current guys: Hunt, Eichenberg and Deiter for me are only players I can see having any type of role if we are gonna Fix the line and ideally Eichenberg is more of a swing tackle plug and play backup. Hunt is the only legit unquestioned starting lineman. Deiter showed enough promise to let him try and continue to develop, but certainly not opposed to upgrading him.

So for me the biggest need is getting some experienced players at the tackle positions. And at least 1 starting caliber guard. Some free agent tackles: Terron Armstead, Cam Robinson, Orlando Brown Jr, Charles Leno Jr, Duane Brown, Trenton Brown. Cam Robinson and Orlando brown are young, going to be expensive, and honestly have not been particularly good. Armstead has had injury concerns and is getting older but he’s probably top tackle, Duane Brown very good but older player too I’m targeting Duane Brown or Armstead to be the left tackle, give them a big deal and hope Eichenberg can learn behind them for a few years and take over eventually.

For Guard there are some good young options and I’m really trying to get one of: Connor Williams, Alex Cappa, Brandon Scherff. Connor Williams would be my preference he’s super young, and an ascending player. So we go 1 big Fish old Tackle, to go with 1 young ascending guard prospect.

Finally in the draft, I haven’t got a chance to really dive into them too deep yet. Ikem Okwonu and Evan Neal seem to be top guys we won’t have a shot. Charles Cross, Kenyon Green and Nicholas Petit-Frere seem to be guys in our range in the first. Don’t like that value on project type prospects. Some interior guys I do like Tyler Linderbaum the popular name, Alec Lindstrom in the middle rounds. Overall I think I prefer getting a guy in middle round and addressing WR and LB early.

So something like Duane Brown/Terron Amrstead, Connor Williams, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg. Ideally I’d like to bring in another RT to compete with Eichenberg and let him sit and learn left tackle.

Thoughts?
 
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

A dude as big as Soloman Kindley… and you telling me he cant play guard better than austin jackson? I dont believe that… just by standing there alone he better than Austin Jackson.

I agree tho, plug some of those holes and we become a much better offense.
 
F

ForksPhin

Not sold on Dieter. I wouldn‘t say he’s improved the quality of play over street free agents since he returned. Obviously we can’t cut bait on Eichenberg yet. But moving him inside to be replaced by a better tackle seems as idiotic as moving Austin Jackson inside. Hunt is the only guy who looks like he could be a part of an improved offensive line in 2022.
 
C

cltchperf

Yes. I love how ppl keep saying qb has to be fixed but seem to mainly focus on that. This offense has needed an overhaul forever and will be limited as far as how far they'd ever go in the playoffs even if miami got a top qb. Teams that go to the superbowl don't just have franchise qbs, but a good offense with, good or solid o line, not just one great or good wr but a core of good wrs, a good ground game. A great qb will be outmatched if he doesn't have the talent around him, as he'll be playing against another team that has a great qb BUT that team and qb have better offensive players
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

I'll give two qualifications. One obvious, one not so much.
Obvious - not all OL FAs will hit the market. No sense wasting time hoping for the nonexistent.
Not so obvious - based on Grier/Flo to date, I think it's reasonable to eliminate any elite guys, at any position, as targets. I suspect targets for starters will be average to a little above. Of course, for OL, that's a BIG improvement
 
superphin

superphin

We've been trying to fix the OL for over a decade now. I have 0 faith we fix it this off-season especially if Grier is still in the one trying to fix it.
 
