Regardless of whose the Coach, GM or QB. One thing we can all agree on is that the offensive line needs to be addressed/fixed. Who are free agents that you like, draft prospects, and guys on the roster who you think deserve a chance to stay and improve?



Current guys: Hunt, Eichenberg and Deiter for me are only players I can see having any type of role if we are gonna Fix the line and ideally Eichenberg is more of a swing tackle plug and play backup. Hunt is the only legit unquestioned starting lineman. Deiter showed enough promise to let him try and continue to develop, but certainly not opposed to upgrading him.



So for me the biggest need is getting some experienced players at the tackle positions. And at least 1 starting caliber guard. Some free agent tackles: Terron Armstead, Cam Robinson, Orlando Brown Jr, Charles Leno Jr, Duane Brown, Trenton Brown. Cam Robinson and Orlando brown are young, going to be expensive, and honestly have not been particularly good. Armstead has had injury concerns and is getting older but he’s probably top tackle, Duane Brown very good but older player too I’m targeting Duane Brown or Armstead to be the left tackle, give them a big deal and hope Eichenberg can learn behind them for a few years and take over eventually.



For Guard there are some good young options and I’m really trying to get one of: Connor Williams, Alex Cappa, Brandon Scherff. Connor Williams would be my preference he’s super young, and an ascending player. So we go 1 big Fish old Tackle, to go with 1 young ascending guard prospect.



Finally in the draft, I haven’t got a chance to really dive into them too deep yet. Ikem Okwonu and Evan Neal seem to be top guys we won’t have a shot. Charles Cross, Kenyon Green and Nicholas Petit-Frere seem to be guys in our range in the first. Don’t like that value on project type prospects. Some interior guys I do like Tyler Linderbaum the popular name, Alec Lindstrom in the middle rounds. Overall I think I prefer getting a guy in middle round and addressing WR and LB early.



So something like Duane Brown/Terron Amrstead, Connor Williams, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg. Ideally I’d like to bring in another RT to compete with Eichenberg and let him sit and learn left tackle.



Thoughts?