One Thing Where Tua is Marino-Like

I’ve watched the Atlanta game twice and have watched several Tua-only film breakdowns and I’m seeing something that I can’t believe we’re not making a bigger deal about.



Not since Marino have we had a QB with the pocket presence to simply take one or two minor steps in the right direction to avoid a sack and deliver a strike. After what I watched from last night, Tua has that in spades. If you go back and look at the majority of his completions, Tua was dealing with a dirty pocket, would make just a subtle side step or quick shuffle to avoid oncoming pressure and deliver a great ball.



I’ve never understood the anxiety over this kid. He’s not going to be good. He’s going to be great.