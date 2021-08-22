 One Thing Where Tua is Marino-Like | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Thing Where Tua is Marino-Like

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
283
Reaction score
573
I’ve watched the Atlanta game twice and have watched several Tua-only film breakdowns and I’m seeing something that I can’t believe we’re not making a bigger deal about.

Not since Marino have we had a QB with the pocket presence to simply take one or two minor steps in the right direction to avoid a sack and deliver a strike. After what I watched from last night, Tua has that in spades. If you go back and look at the majority of his completions, Tua was dealing with a dirty pocket, would make just a subtle side step or quick shuffle to avoid oncoming pressure and deliver a great ball.

I’ve never understood the anxiety over this kid. He’s not going to be good. He’s going to be great.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,688
Reaction score
18,233
Aqua Man said:
I’ve watched the Atlanta game twice and have watched several Tua-only film breakdowns and I’m seeing something that I can’t believe we’re not making a bigger deal about.

Not since Marino have we had a QB with the pocket presence to simply take one or two minor steps in the right direction to avoid a sack and deliver a strike. After what I watched from last night, Tua has that in spades. If you go back and look at the majority of his completions, Tua was dealing with a dirty pocket, would make just a subtle side step or quick shuffle to avoid oncoming pressure and deliver a great ball.

I’ve never understood the anxiety over this kid. He’s not going to be good. He’s going to be great.
Click to expand...

I forgot who posted it. But Tua, only behind J.Allen, was the second best QB at avoiding pressure-sack or some crazy stat like that last year.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
1,980
Reaction score
1,356
Location
San Antonio
ANUFan said:
Also not to bring up R.Tannehill but this was an area he was dreadful at. The guy took so many sacks and for athletic as he was could never seem to maneuver the pocket effectively.
Click to expand...
By far his biggest flaw…and I’m a massive RT fan. If he was anywhere close to Tua in that trait, he’d still be here.
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,788
Reaction score
750
Age
56
Location
in my house
Aqua Man said:
I’ve watched the Atlanta game twice and have watched several Tua-only film breakdowns and I’m seeing something that I can’t believe we’re not making a bigger deal about.

Not since Marino have we had a QB with the pocket presence to simply take one or two minor steps in the right direction to avoid a sack and deliver a strike. After what I watched from last night, Tua has that in spades. If you go back and look at the majority of his completions, Tua was dealing with a dirty pocket, would make just a subtle side step or quick shuffle to avoid oncoming pressure and deliver a great ball.

I’ve never understood the anxiety over this kid. He’s not going to be good. He’s going to be great.
Click to expand...
Tanneyhill was so damn stiff!

pennington had pocket presence

everyone else was a clown show

crushing really if you think of Zach and Jason and surtain and Madison and Ricky!
damnit!!!!
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,778
Reaction score
2,435
Agree with the OP.

—pocket presence/shiftiness/awareness
—accuracy
—anticipation
—leadership

A+ in all four areas. Arguably, those are the hardest traits to find together.

You can find guys with big arms but the traits above will often supersede.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
5,778
Reaction score
2,435
Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Steve Young, Bart Starr….these are guys who won without rocket arms.

And we can toss out many big armed guys who couldn’t win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom