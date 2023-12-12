One thought, and i didn't want to have it.

Feverdream
Club Member
Sorry if this has been discussed, but that game hurt and I tuned out afterwards...
One thing became horribly clear tonight.
Tua is not our MVP.
He just isn't. He's deadly accurate and he's creative in the pocket... but when our REAL MVP isn't in the game, we struggle. He struggles...
Tyreek is our MVP, and he may be the NFL MVP... it's time to push Tyreek for the honor.
One thing became horribly clear tonight.
Tua is not our MVP.
He just isn't. He's deadly accurate and he's creative in the pocket... but when our REAL MVP isn't in the game, we struggle. He struggles...
Tyreek is our MVP, and he may be the NFL MVP... it's time to push Tyreek for the honor.