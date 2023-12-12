 One thought, and i didn't want to have it. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sorry if this has been discussed, but that game hurt and I tuned out afterwards...

One thing became horribly clear tonight.

Tua is not our MVP.

He just isn't. He's deadly accurate and he's creative in the pocket... but when our REAL MVP isn't in the game, we struggle. He struggles...

Tyreek is our MVP, and he may be the NFL MVP... it's time to push Tyreek for the honor.
 
That’s fair. But Tua would probably be the first to support that train of thought.
 
Tyreek is no doubt the MVP of the Dolphins. Don't really care about who gets voted the MVP of the league. Thought the goal was to win a Championship. With what the team showed tonight that is not going to happen. If Tyreek wins MVP good for him but I am sure he would rather win another Super Bowl.
 
Most likely Purdy wins MVP. The 49ers are a popular team and he has great numbers. His team most likely gets the #1 seed In the NFC.

While Tyreek is highly respected around the league. The Dolphins are considered a pretender/fraud by many in the media and fan bases. If the Dolphins collapse and lose the division to the Bills then any chance of Tyreek winning MVP probably goes away.
 
