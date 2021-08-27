 One trio I can't wait for | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One trio I can't wait for

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Waddle, Fuller, and Wilson all out there on the field together. That's the kind of speed, burst, and shiftiness most of us Dolphins have been dreaming about for YEARS from the skill positions. And all 3 can really catch the ball (sorry Jakeem).

With Tua diming them and getting them the rock right where they need it, it could really look like Alabama in South Beach.

circumstances

circumstances

i can't remember a trio of starting caliber receivers with that kind of speed for us.

i mean duper, clayton and nat moore were awesome, but only Dupe had this kind of speed out of that group.
 
Sherif

Sherif

I loved the high 5 game against the Raiders when Grant and Wilson high 5'd on the way to the EZ. It was an instant flash of how speed can create mismatches and turn a game around and that wasn't the only play of that game that evidenced this.


 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

LoneyROY7 said:
Waddle, Fuller, and Wilson all out there on the field together. That's the kind of speed, burst, and shiftiness most of us Dolphins have been dreaming about for YEARS from the skill positions. And all 3 can really catch the ball (sorry Jakeem).

With Tua diming them and getting them the rock right where they need it, it could really look like Alabama in South Beach.

Someone will have to be open on every play.
 
