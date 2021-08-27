One trio I can't wait for

LoneyROY7
Waddle, Fuller, and Wilson all out there on the field together. That's the kind of speed, burst, and shiftiness most of us Dolphins have been dreaming about for YEARS from the skill positions. And all 3 can really catch the ball (sorry Jakeem).
With Tua diming them and getting them the rock right where they need it, it could really look like Alabama in South Beach.
