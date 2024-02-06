 One View On The Late Season Decay In The Dolphins Offense And How To Solve For It | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One View On The Late Season Decay In The Dolphins Offense And How To Solve For It

Here is one person's opinion. My question is was the difference from weeks 1-13 versus 14-18 a function of the injuries to the WRs (not OL interestingly) the author talks about OR were the teams they were playing late in the year better, and the offense also had other issues related to certain players not mentioned in this analysis? Important question, because this also impacts how you solve for the problem.

Here is a snippet, full tweet linked to below: "From Weeks 1-13, Miami was #3 in EPA vs. Zone and #3 in EPA vs. Man.From Weeks 14-18, Miami was still #3 in EPA vs. Zone, but dropped to #22 in EPA vs. Man."

 
