One Weak Spot...Where?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Was looking at free agency, plus the draft with the realization that it's going to be difficult to fill every need. Possible if Grier and company can have an outstanding draft, but probably not likely.
We all know the needs of this team, so I won't rehash that. The question is what one weak spot would you be most okay with?
Virtually every team has some areas that could be improved. Obviously, if it's quarterback you aren't going to be successful.
What do you have?
