One Weak Spot...Where?

I'd go where the strength is. F/A appears to have some options along the offensive line. Miami might be better off, signing some scheme fit, low cost OLinemen, during the F/A period. They might also be able to find some quality low cost F/A RB's and/or TE's. Both positions appear to be flush with some talented and experienced players.



If Miami choses to go with the strength of the draft. TE, CB, Safety and RB; as we all now know, is where the abundance of talent seems to be.



With Miami having no RB's signed to the roster, Gesicki expected to leave and uncertainty at CB; with three players coming back from injury. An argument can be made it might be better to explore OL and RB in F/A ; While using the strength of the draft to address TE, CB and Safety.