 One Weak Spot...Where? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One Weak Spot...Where?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
20,526
Reaction score
22,565
Was looking at free agency, plus the draft with the realization that it's going to be difficult to fill every need. Possible if Grier and company can have an outstanding draft, but probably not likely.

We all know the needs of this team, so I won't rehash that. The question is what one weak spot would you be most okay with?

Virtually every team has some areas that could be improved. Obviously, if it's quarterback you aren't going to be successful.

What do you have?
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
18,090
Reaction score
37,778
Location
New Jersey
I'd go where the strength is. F/A appears to have some options along the offensive line. Miami might be better off, signing some scheme fit, low cost OLinemen, during the F/A period. They might also be able to find some quality low cost F/A RB's and/or TE's. Both positions appear to be flush with some talented and experienced players.

If Miami choses to go with the strength of the draft. TE, CB, Safety and RB; as we all now know, is where the abundance of talent seems to be.

With Miami having no RB's signed to the roster, Gesicki expected to leave and uncertainty at CB; with three players coming back from injury. An argument can be made it might be better to explore OL and RB in F/A ; While using the strength of the draft to address TE, CB and Safety.
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
1,134
Reaction score
978
Age
35
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Was looking at free agency, plus the draft with the realization that it's going to be difficult to fill every need. Possible if Grier and company can have an outstanding draft, but probably not likely.

We all know the needs of this team, so I won't rehash that. The question is what one weak spot would you be most okay with?

Virtually every team has some areas that could be improved. Obviously, if it's quarterback you aren't going to be successful.

What do you have?
Click to expand...
We will have a lot more cap space than people realize through restructures and cuts. LB, RT, and LG are mission critical. Bonus would be another corner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom