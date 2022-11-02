One year later - we were right

Just imagine if we had traded 4 first round picks for Deshaun Watson only to have him miss the entire season and the first 11 games of this season. Only then to have the NFL take away ANOTHER first rounder for the Flores thing. Not to mention the players we would have had to trade/cut to clear the cap space for his $230 mil contract. A contract that is fully guaranteed for a player who hasn't seen the field in 2 years and who is a mobile QB on the downside of his athletic prime. Oh, and a contract that would have precluded us from getting Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, and now Bradley Chubb.



Instead, we have a player who leads the entire NFL in passer rating, QBR, and YPA who takes up less than 4% of our cap and has 2.5 more seasons on his rookie deal while still not even entering his prime. This same player is 19-6 when he plays at least a half of football.



I wasn't on this site last year, but I was taking up the Tua mantle on Dolphins twitter. And I have to say: we were freaking right.