 One year later - we were right | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

One year later - we were right

BobbbyTee

BobbbyTee

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2022
Messages
43
Reaction score
92
Age
39
Location
Tampa
Just imagine if we had traded 4 first round picks for Deshaun Watson only to have him miss the entire season and the first 11 games of this season. Only then to have the NFL take away ANOTHER first rounder for the Flores thing. Not to mention the players we would have had to trade/cut to clear the cap space for his $230 mil contract. A contract that is fully guaranteed for a player who hasn't seen the field in 2 years and who is a mobile QB on the downside of his athletic prime. Oh, and a contract that would have precluded us from getting Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, and now Bradley Chubb.

Instead, we have a player who leads the entire NFL in passer rating, QBR, and YPA who takes up less than 4% of our cap and has 2.5 more seasons on his rookie deal while still not even entering his prime. This same player is 19-6 when he plays at least a half of football.

I wasn't on this site last year, but I was taking up the Tua mantle on Dolphins twitter. And I have to say: we were freaking right.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,734
Reaction score
5,365
I never wanted Watson.

It would have been impossible to cheer for that creep.

I feel bad admitting this but i will be cheering for him to get hurt.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,561
Reaction score
48,229
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Hindsight is 20/20. When the team was 1-7 and looked a train wreck even the most stark supporters were talking about Watson, myself included. I, like you am so glad Miami didn't dig that hole, it would have been impossible to dig out of and right now the Browns look like the Browns, not good. Miami would have been saddled with that contract and no playmakers outside of Waddle.

McDaniel came in and changed the vibe, it was impossible to miss when he arrived and damn is it refreshing to have a football team for once again!
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,313
Reaction score
40,523
Location
Bahamas
We could have gone 0-16. I still wouldn't have wanted Watson in Miami.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,162
Reaction score
25,021
Location
West Palm Beach
Flo would’ve never been fired if Watson came here. He was the one pushing for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom