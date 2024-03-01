Only 10 more days

fishfanmiami
Let's go Dolphins
Until FinHeaven March Madness starts
This is the yearly event where members battle with jokes , funny videos , music and other fun stuff to get your vote
Winners go on to the next round just like in basketball MM
The Champ this year wins a cool badge and a FH hat
The battle threads are posted
Some really good first round match ups
It all start on Monday March 11th at high noon
