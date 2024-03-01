 Only 10 more days | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Only 10 more days

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Let's go Dolphins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
58,708
Reaction score
152,529
Until FinHeaven March Madness starts

This is the yearly event where members battle with jokes , funny videos , music and other fun stuff to get your vote

Winners go on to the next round just like in basketball MM

The Champ this year wins a cool badge and a FH hat

IMG_2283.jpg

The battle threads are posted

FinHeaven March Madness!

Let the madness begin!
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Some really good first round match ups

1709323409660.png

It all start on Monday March 11th at high noon


:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh:fh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom