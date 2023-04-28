 Only one 1st round TE taken! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Only one 1st round TE taken!

Washington and Mayer make it to the 2nd! Hope one of them makes it to #51 and then we get Freeland at #84.
 
I get it, we all want a sexy skill position guy like a TE or RB but we need to use our heads... Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenburg and an always injured Armstead are our starting Olinemen.

We gotta improve this unit. It's a must if we're going to contend for a title.

I hate it too but if we wanna win a Superbowl Oline must be fixed.
 
I get it, we all want a sexy skill position guy like a TE or RB but we need to use our heads... Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenburg and an always injured Armstead are our starting Olinemen.

We gotta improve this unit. It's a must if we're going to contend for a title.

I hate it too but if we wanna win a Superbowl Oline must be fixed.
Reaching for them is how you end up with those players. Pick BPA. TE has plenty of good players left. Only OT I like better than AJ left is Jones and I don't think he's a scheme fit. I don't want no short armed, undersized, slow OT with a high floor 'cause that's how we ended up with Eich.
 
Reaching for them is how you end up with those players. Pick BPA. TE has plenty of good players left. Only OT I like better than AJ left is Jones and I don't think he's a scheme fit. I don't want no short armed, undersized, slow OT with a high floor 'cause that's how we ended up with Eich.
There are quality linemen in the 2nd and 3rd round every year that go on to be very good NFL Players.

Rookie TEs, even HOF TEs take usually 2 to 3 years to breakout. We're in win now mode. A Rookie TE who gets us 300 yards isn't gonna help us even close to the amount a new starting caliber Olinemen will.
 
I don't remember a McDaniel offense featuring the tight end too much last year. Give me a lineman or pass rusher. We're not gonna get lucky and get a Kelce.
 
I get it, we all want a sexy skill position guy like a TE or RB but we need to use our heads... Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenburg and an always injured Armstead are our starting Olinemen.

We gotta improve this unit. It's a must if we're going to contend for a title.

I hate it too but if we wanna win a Superbowl Oline must be fixed.
Talent over need. Let's not reach for more O lineman. Just need to draft someone that will make an impact.
 
Was always going to be the case, TEs historically fall. Doesn't matter how good one may be, value just isn't placed on top picks for them
 
