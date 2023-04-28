Only one 1st round TE taken!

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Washington and Mayer make it to the 2nd! Hope one of them makes it to #51 and then we get Freeland at #84.
Reaching for them is how you end up with those players. Pick BPA. TE has plenty of good players left. Only OT I like better than AJ left is Jones and I don't think he's a scheme fit. I don't want no short armed, undersized, slow OT with a high floor 'cause that's how we ended up with Eich.I get it, we all want a sexy skill position guy like a TE or RB but we need to use our heads... Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenburg and an always injured Armstead are our starting Olinemen.
We gotta improve this unit. It's a must if we're going to contend for a title.
I hate it too but if we wanna win a Superbowl Oline must be fixed.
