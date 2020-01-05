Only one team made the final eight in 2018 and 2019 The NFL’s 12-team playoff field typically undergoes significant turnover. The final eight teams feature an almost complete overhaul from last year’s quarterfinalists. Seven of the eight…

even of the eight teams that played in last year’s divisional round won’t be back: the Colts, Chargers, Patriots, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Eagles.The new seven are the Titans, Texans, Ravens, Vikings, Seahawks, Packers, and 49ers. The only holdover? The Chiefs.