Only plan that makes sense with dream scenario

Tua needs to sit out the remainder of the year and have the offseason to recover 100%







If at all possible and we can sign Brady we do so for 1 year and have Tua backup and continue time away from contact..







He has a year to learn under the GOAT we have a Super Bowl caliber team with a few adjustments and some new coaches (defense and Special teams)







Then hopefully we move forward with a healthy recovered TUA....







( I can dream cant I )