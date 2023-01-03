 Only plan that makes sense with dream scenario | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Only plan that makes sense with dream scenario

akanapo

Tua needs to sit out the remainder of the year and have the offseason to recover 100%



If at all possible and we can sign Brady we do so for 1 year and have Tua backup and continue time away from contact..



He has a year to learn under the GOAT we have a Super Bowl caliber team with a few adjustments and some new coaches (defense and Special teams)



Then hopefully we move forward with a healthy recovered TUA....



( I can dream cant I )
 
Adam Strange

The time to get Brady was when he left NE. Now it's just diminishing returns. If they didn't have Tua, fine, take a flyer. That's what a team like the Jets should do. But the Dolphins need to move forward with Tua while he's still under contract and cheap.
 
Blake the great

MrChadRico said:
My pipe dream would be getting Lamar Jackson and some good olinemen
yeah Lamar isn't going anywhere.

Its really Aaron Rodgers or Tua for next season. I dont even know how we would even acquire Rodgers and if he would even want to come here. Derek Carr will probably go somewhere where he is almost guaranteed the starting job, dont think that Carr is much better than Tua, pretty similar in my mind.
 
fansinceGWilson

akanapo said:
Tua needs to sit out the remainder of the year and have the offseason to recover 100%



If at all possible and we can sign Brady we do so for 1 year and have Tua backup and continue time away from contact..



He has a year to learn under the GOAT we have a Super Bowl caliber team with a few adjustments and some new coaches (defense and Special teams)



Then hopefully we move forward with a healthy recovered TUA....



( I can dream cant I )
This is all theoretical since TT will be back as the starter, but . . .
can you imagine next year with Brady/Rodgers or even Garo with Mcd's play-calling and getting the plays in with 8 secs on the clock. Yeah, that would work out well. Mcd would get a come to Jesus meeting before the end of PS game 1. Come to think of it, that might help.
 
bdizzle00

akanapo said:
Tua needs to sit out the remainder of the year and have the offseason to recover 100%



If at all possible and we can sign Brady we do so for 1 year and have Tua backup and continue time away from contact..



He has a year to learn under the GOAT we have a Super Bowl caliber team with a few adjustments and some new coaches (defense and Special teams)



Then hopefully we move forward with a healthy recovered TUA....



( I can dream cant I )
I'd be fine with this. And I think Ross will explore it.
 
bdizzle00

BONG SHULA said:
I will never understand Miami Dolphins fans who want Tom Brady on this team. Is he the GOAT? Yeah. But I don't give a shit. He's Patriots trash.

Keep him the hell away from my Fins.
I want the best players possible on the Dolphins So they can be as successful as possible. It doesn’t make sense for a fan to not want the best player of all time on the team regardless of their past. That being said, I think that Tua next year is better than a 45 or 46 or whatever year old Brady.
 
FinfanInBuffalo

My dream scenario is Andy Reid catching Mahomes sleeping with his wife and in a fit of rage trading him to the Dolphins for a player to be named later.....
 
akanapo

Adam Strange said:
The time to get Brady was when he left NE. Now it's just diminishing returns. If they didn't have Tua, fine, take a flyer. That's what a team like the Jets should do. But the Dolphins need to move forward with Tua while he's still under contract and cheap.
its 1 year and for 1 year hes a great option - also tua sitting that extra year may be the difference between him having a long career or no career
 
