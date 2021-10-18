 Onwards... always ONWARDS!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Onwards... always ONWARDS!!!

A difficult day yesterday... one of the darkest of this franchise... but...

Today the sun is out, the grass is green on our practice facility and there's a lot of work to do.

DEFCON 3 Forces ready to mobilize

We are still in this, heck, we could be 2nd place of the division this coming Sunday! A magical run and we can be back in the hunt by early December. Do not give in fellows. Only way is to move forward. Tua is back in this and thirsty for yardage!!!! :)
 
I’ll have what you’re having.
 
Not saying anything about anyone in particular, but I wanted to drop this here for OP to consider for perspective.

Delusions​


Definition​

A delusion is an unshakable belief in something untrue. These irrational beliefs defy normal reasoning, and remain firm even when overwhelming proof is presented to dispute them. Delusions are often accompanied by hallucinations and/or feelings of paranoia, which act to strengthen confidence in the delusion. Delusions are distinct from culturally or religiously based beliefs that may be seen as untrue by outsiders.

I just hope you are not this passive-aggressive in your moderating duties :)
 
A unicorn in Miami is called a winning football team...
 
I will say that I don't feel upset or frustrated, and I'm anxious to see the rest of the season unfold. Not because I think Grier and Flores have any chance of turning things around and redeeming themselves, but because I just love watching slapstick and goofy comedy! And with NFL GamePass it'll be like watching the 3 Stooges over and over! In fact, when the next regime has them in the playoffs after they dominate their opponents, I can watch games from this season for some comic relief.
 
It was meant in humor brother.

I don't think you are clinically delusional, but all the evidence points in a a pretty pessimistic direction.

Rah rah is fine. I'm just not seeing a lot to be positive about.
 
