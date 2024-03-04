Open Letter To Christian Wilkins

Mr Wilkins, you have been a great player and one of the most popular Dolphins I've ever seen. You are beloved in this town so where are you going and for what? Ross is the most generous owner and he's willing and able to pay you a small fortune. Certainly, enough money to live in luxury for the rest of your life for you and you family! On this team you are a leader and you've forged close relationships with your teammates. Doesn't that count for anything anymore? Where is all this greed coming from? You are holding our feet to the fire. I don't know what stories your agent is filling you with but he sounds greedy to me. You might end up in some town that you hate where you get treated poorly and play for a coach you hate instead of the very player friendly coach Mike McD. You might end up on a terrible team with poor morale and you would start to hate the game you seem to love so much. Money isn't all there is in life. The tax situation here is quite friendly and more money, even millions more won't change your day to day life style. You already have everything you could possibly want so what is it you need?? Ask yourself that question, the grass isn't always greener. You should retire a very rich Dolphin with a couple of rings and maybe a run at the Hall Of Fame. Don't listen to greed filled agents, listen to your heart. This team and this town have been really good to you and we deserve a fair shot to keep you. We drafted you, groomed you and everyone wants you to always be here.

So you're gonna rabbit for a few more dollars, I don't believe it!! STAY with your team and a fanbase that loves you.