Open target miss rate

There have been quite a few stats here that shows how good Tua is when things are crazy compared to the other QBs. Well how about when things go right, and the pass should be completed? How consistent is Tua compare to everyone else?

This consistent...

FB_IMG_1698439353617.jpg


Only 3 QBs more consistent.
 
Browns with 2 QBs in the bottom 4...#winning!
 
Thing to keep in mind is dumping it off to backs who are 3 yards away is probably easier than a streaking wide out 15 yards across the middle.
 
