Open target miss rate

tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 20,496
- Reaction score
- 22,812
- Location
- NJ
Browns with 2 QBs in the bottom 4...#winning!There have been quite a few stats here that shows how good Tua is when things are crazy compared to the other QBs. Well how about when things go right, and the pass should be completed? How consistent is Tua compare to everyone else?
This consistent...
View attachment 153305
Only 3 QBs more consistent.
Thing to keep in mind is dumping it off to backs who are 3 yards away is probably easier than a streaking wide out 15 yards across the middle.There have been quite a few stats here that shows how good Tua is when things are crazy compared to the other QBs. Well how about when things go right, and the pass should be completed? How consistent is Tua compare to everyone else?
This consistent...
View attachment 153305
Only 3 QBs more consistent.