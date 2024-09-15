 (Opinion) Three Quarterbacks...2025 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

(Opinion) Three Quarterbacks...2025

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers said:
Three quarterbacks Dolphins need to start thinking about in the 2025 NFL Draft...

Cam Ward, Miami
Carson Beck, Georgia
Quinn Ewers, Texas

Article...

phinphanatic.com

3 quarterbacks Dolphins need to start thinking about in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins may need to consider drafting a quarterback in 2025.
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Beck will be a bust. Ward is good but not great. Ewers has got a shot but also has some Will Levis in him.

Arch Manning in 2026 is the answer.
 
That means tanking in 2025 to have a shot at him!
 
Early ranking, week 3:

Day 1
1, Carson Beck
2. Cam Ward
3. Jaxson Dart

Day 2, not deserving of rookie window, back up:
Ewers
Sanders
Allar
 
I see nothing from Carson Beck that screams “NFL starter.”
 
Question: With all the talent at our disposal, do we need to tank? Can't we just do a trade deal to move and get him? Just asking...
I would say we will need to tank! I’m sure lots of trans will want the chance to draft him!
 
