Optimistic Meter...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
9,576
Reaction score
7,002
Age
59
Location
Miami
How optimistic, at this VERY EARLY point in the year, with all the things that have transpired so far, are you for September?

PICK YOUR OPTIMISTIC NUMBER...

1. Not very optimistic
2. Somewhat optimistic
3. Very optimistic
4. Wait and see...as far as optimism

For me, my optimistic thrill will be set once we're certain who our QB will be. That position is EVERYTHING!!

THNX!!
 
