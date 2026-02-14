Optimistic Meter...

Charlie Rivers
How optimistic, at this VERY EARLY point in the year, with all the things that have transpired so far, are you for September?
PICK YOUR OPTIMISTIC NUMBER...
1. Not very optimistic
2. Somewhat optimistic
3. Very optimistic
4. Wait and see...as far as optimism
For me, my optimistic thrill will be set once we're certain who our QB will be. That position is EVERYTHING!!
THNX!!
