Optimistic Take

We weren’t going undefeated this season. Losing on the road, in Buffalo, is nothing to be ashamed of. It was always a likely loss. But getting whooped like this is more good than bad.

This defense needed a wake up call that didn’t end with a W. They were terrible against the Chargers, passable against the offensively stagnant Pats, and really weren’t good against Denver—the offense just strained Denver until they broke, and they had an unlucky pair of fumbles. The team couldn’t keep believing the offense could bail them out of anything.

We probably need personnel help on defense. The interior DL doesn’t work. The ILBs don’t work. This will spur change. Fangio also needs to get his house in order. No elite defensive coordinator should get boat raced like this with the amount of talent we have on defense. He obviously did a horseshit job all preseason. It’s time for him to earn his money.

I expect this loss will lead to a lot of good.
 
Yes. I believe you are correct, sir! This loss will lead to a lot of good! Let's go!

I like this take. We needed this loss to get us off our high horse. We will be motivated for Buffalo late in the year, which is what will count. We cannot lose to Philly or KC like this, though. We have to prove we can win or at least hang in big games like this. This hopefully was a one off ass whooping..
 
I'm actually squarely in this camp. Hated watching it though. Obviously would perfer a win or a more competitive game today but 3-1 and alot of football left. No major knee issue with hill and no game 4 concussion are all positive enough. This team has alot left they can accomplish.
 
Wins: 3
Moral Victories : 1
Losses: 0


We got whipped. The two fumbles killed the momentum offensively and the defense never showed up.
 
No loss leads to good. I hate that take! This loss could cost us the playoffs or a home playoff game!
We were embarrassed and are not a top 3 team in the league
 
I'll go back to our esteemed OC from years ago, Gary Stevens.

"You can't make chicken salad out of chicken shit."

Perhaps Grier should engineer drafting some IDL help and real ILBs, in addition to some starting DBs that can stay healthy.

Also, Chubb was a very expensive mistake at this point. May as well toss Ogbah onto that pile as well.

Injuries derailed us this game and we are not better than the Bills. Yet.
 
I don’t know about everyone else but small morale victory for me to see Tua take some hits and not get hurt. Other than that was a tough watch
 
I'm not panicking. Does losing to Buffalo suck? Yes, but the sky isn't falling. And the division isn't out of reach.

We had two key defensive players out on D and the effect was noticeable. With Williams out and Armstead going down, the o-line sort of crumbled. Multiple fumbles and Tua throwing a pick pressing deep trying to dig us out of a hole, when he had an open receiver underneath.

It was an off day. It's a long season. There's only a handful of teams this year that give me pause and we just lost to one of them.
 
They should let Wilkins walk and draft DT and Inside Linebacker 1 and 2 in the draft.
 
