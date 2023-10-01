Optimistic Take

We weren’t going undefeated this season. Losing on the road, in Buffalo, is nothing to be ashamed of. It was always a likely loss. But getting whooped like this is more good than bad.



This defense needed a wake up call that didn’t end with a W. They were terrible against the Chargers, passable against the offensively stagnant Pats, and really weren’t good against Denver—the offense just strained Denver until they broke, and they had an unlucky pair of fumbles. The team couldn’t keep believing the offense could bail them out of anything.



We probably need personnel help on defense. The interior DL doesn’t work. The ILBs don’t work. This will spur change. Fangio also needs to get his house in order. No elite defensive coordinator should get boat raced like this with the amount of talent we have on defense. He obviously did a horseshit job all preseason. It’s time for him to earn his money.



I expect this loss will lead to a lot of good.