E30M3 said: I know we have two options on likes to show people they disapprove. One is to laugh the other is meh. Either one still gives that person a like which is counter productive!



Is there a way the site can enable dislikes!!?? Click to expand...

We tried that before and members just used it on people they did not like regardless of what they postedIf you must we do have an emoji you are free to useOr even one of there