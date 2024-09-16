Options for the team concerning Tua

Mach2
Anthony Weaver, may the force be with you...
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2018
- Messages
- 26,192
- Reaction score
- 67,137
- Age
- 60
- Location
- My own little world
I did not know these contract specifics. Apparently the Dolphins aren't necessarily on the hook for all that much if they decide to move on after the season.
Thoughts (please watch the video before commenting......... Yeah, who am I fooling........
Thoughts (please watch the video before commenting......... Yeah, who am I fooling........