Orange Bowl Stat

I was looking at touring the Orange Bowl and was reminded here that they tore it down.
Anyway, Miami was 110-39-3 at the Orange Bowl. I remember fans talking about what an incredible home field advantage the Dolphins had with the fans so close to the action, the noise factor, and the heat.
