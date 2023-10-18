Organizational changes and decisions by the front office in retrospect.

Our choices when replacing Flores were perhaps more than we can account but we can sum this to the following coaches:



1. Sean Payton

2. Brian Daboll

3. Mike McDaniel



It seems like the rumors during that infamous offseason weren't just rumors, in fact, the league penalize us for some decisions we made. A lot of the fanbase was enamored with the idea of Payton so much that it almost felt that anything else was just not a very good option. In light of recent events in the NFL this season we can clearly see the success of the coaches that were perhaps primordial choices. There is no reason to doubt McDaniel at this point even if we perhaps fail to make it to the Super Bowl because he has brought an atmosphere to this team that is different from previous coaches. It is still a bit ironic that some point many fans were so disappointed that neither Payton nor Daboll workout for us that they didn't see much hope in McDaniel, and I was one of those skeptical fans. Then again, who can seriously have predicted that we would be the best offense in the NFL, rivaling those offenses like the Chiefs? One thing is for sure, Payton wasn't favorable of Tua and based on things we heard of Payton as a commentator in the league, Tua most likely wouldn't have been someone favorable in running his offense. I can't say much about Daboll but things are not looking good for the Giants right now. And if this continues perhaps it wouldn't be unjust to think that he might find himself as a coordinator in the future. What would have his tenure been here? I don't know, but I feel as if the only coach that had the capacity to put Tua on the map would be no other than Coach McDaniel so I am happy to have both here right now.



Thoughts?