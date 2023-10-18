 Organizational changes and decisions by the front office in retrospect. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Organizational changes and decisions by the front office in retrospect.

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,833
Reaction score
6,026
Location
Orlando, Florida
Our choices when replacing Flores were perhaps more than we can account but we can sum this to the following coaches:

1. Sean Payton
2. Brian Daboll
3. Mike McDaniel

It seems like the rumors during that infamous offseason weren't just rumors, in fact, the league penalize us for some decisions we made. A lot of the fanbase was enamored with the idea of Payton so much that it almost felt that anything else was just not a very good option. In light of recent events in the NFL this season we can clearly see the success of the coaches that were perhaps primordial choices. There is no reason to doubt McDaniel at this point even if we perhaps fail to make it to the Super Bowl because he has brought an atmosphere to this team that is different from previous coaches. It is still a bit ironic that some point many fans were so disappointed that neither Payton nor Daboll workout for us that they didn't see much hope in McDaniel, and I was one of those skeptical fans. Then again, who can seriously have predicted that we would be the best offense in the NFL, rivaling those offenses like the Chiefs? One thing is for sure, Payton wasn't favorable of Tua and based on things we heard of Payton as a commentator in the league, Tua most likely wouldn't have been someone favorable in running his offense. I can't say much about Daboll but things are not looking good for the Giants right now. And if this continues perhaps it wouldn't be unjust to think that he might find himself as a coordinator in the future. What would have his tenure been here? I don't know, but I feel as if the only coach that had the capacity to put Tua on the map would be no other than Coach McDaniel so I am happy to have both here right now.

Thoughts?
 
juniorseau55 said:
Our choices when replacing Flores were perhaps more than we can account but we can sum this to the following coaches:

1. Sean Payton
2. Brian Daboll
3. Mike McDaniel

It seems like the rumors during that infamous offseason weren't just rumors, in fact, the league penalize us for some decisions we made. A lot of the fanbase was enamored with the idea of Payton so much that it almost felt that anything else was just not a very good option. In light of recent events in the NFL this season we can clearly see the success of the coaches that were perhaps primordial choices. There is no reason to doubt McDaniel at this point even if we perhaps fail to make it to the Super Bowl because he has brought an atmosphere to this team that is different from previous coaches. It is still a bit ironic that some point many fans were so disappointed that neither Payton nor Daboll workout for us that they didn't see much hope in McDaniel, and I was one of those skeptical fans. Then again, who can seriously have predicted that we would be the best offense in the NFL, rivaling those offenses like the Chiefs? One thing is for sure, Payton wasn't favorable of Tua and based on things we heard of Payton as a commentator in the league, Tua most likely wouldn't have been someone favorable in running his offense. I can't say much about Daboll but things are not looking good for the Giants right now. And if this continues perhaps it wouldn't be unjust to think that he might find himself as a coordinator in the future. What would have his tenure been here? I don't know, but I feel as if the only coach that had the capacity to put Tua on the map would be no other than Coach McDaniel so I am happy to have both here right now.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
Grier went out on a limb. No doubt about it. Ppl said his fate was tied to our previous HC. While I never believed that, I do think if McD had been a failure, Grier would be out on his butt.

After the tampering fiasco, which getting caught now seems like we dodged a fatal bullet, my guess is McD was the only candidate that was all in on moving forward with Tua.

We got lucky for a change.
 
juniorseau55 said:
Our choices when replacing Flores were perhaps more than we can account but we can sum this to the following coaches:

1. Sean Payton
2. Brian Daboll
3. Mike McDaniel

It seems like the rumors during that infamous offseason weren't just rumors, in fact, the league penalize us for some decisions we made. A lot of the fanbase was enamored with the idea of Payton so much that it almost felt that anything else was just not a very good option. In light of recent events in the NFL this season we can clearly see the success of the coaches that were perhaps primordial choices. There is no reason to doubt McDaniel at this point even if we perhaps fail to make it to the Super Bowl because he has brought an atmosphere to this team that is different from previous coaches. It is still a bit ironic that some point many fans were so disappointed that neither Payton nor Daboll workout for us that they didn't see much hope in McDaniel, and I was one of those skeptical fans. Then again, who can seriously have predicted that we would be the best offense in the NFL, rivaling those offenses like the Chiefs? One thing is for sure, Payton wasn't favorable of Tua and based on things we heard of Payton as a commentator in the league, Tua most likely wouldn't have been someone favorable in running his offense. I can't say much about Daboll but things are not looking good for the Giants right now. And if this continues perhaps it wouldn't be unjust to think that he might find himself as a coordinator in the future. What would have his tenure been here? I don't know, but I feel as if the only coach that had the capacity to put Tua on the map would be no other than Coach McDaniel so I am happy to have both here right now.

Thoughts?
Click to expand...
And the Ross jock-swingers came at me because I said Ross bumbled into McD...which he did. Mistake after mistake over several years in multiple coach hire attempts, then went with their third option this time around. Not only did McD bring stability, a new attitude, and enjoyment back, he is maximizing the superb QB he walked into, even though the team management was obviously on the outs with him.

McD may have been the only candidate that said, "hell ya I can win with Tua, he's got all the talent" of those three guys...may be why he was their third choice. That's speculation of course, but it's not unreasonable.

BIG time lucked into McD, that's a fact, and I don't give Ross any credit for making a shrewd, strong hire.
 
I wanted McDaniel the minute I heard his name as a possible candidate. I loved the 49ers system, and I loved the coaching tree that was associated with it. Just the opposite of the New England coaching tree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom