OT. Bowl/Prospects watch.

Thought over the mid week and holiday, with big college bowls going on people might want to talk some potential draft prospects. Instead of the same old back and forth stuff.



Watched the Michigan- Bama game. I had Milroe as a 2/3 round project. But good lord was he bad. Amazing athlete, very poor QB at this time. Really could use more time in college, but at the same time I could see Bama moving on to a different QB. College is now a semi pro league teams won't really spend time developing Milroe and if he transfers to a smaller school, I feel he would just use his nature physical advantages and not progress as a passer.



Maybe a guy that if he was their with say one of our 3rd comp picks I would think about. He needs time to sit and be coached up massively. But you could still absolutely design some short yard packages with him at QB while trying to develop. Bit a of an interesting prospect. Such an athletic freak, that may be possible if failed at QB to make a position switch.



Say we stay with Tua maybe draft Milroe and sign vet and carry 3 QBs. Love to use Milore in short yard packages and develop.