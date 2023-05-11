OT Cam Fleming?

MIAMI DOLPHINS: OT CAMERON FLEMINGFleming earned a career-high 72.6 grade on a career-high 976 snaps in 2022 with the Denver Broncos, and this signing would place him in a similar wide-zone rushing attack in Miami. He would have a legitimate opportunity to start at right tackle or serve as the swing tackle in case of injuries. The 30-year-old displayed his versatility on either end of the line last season, with nine starts at right tackle and six at left tackle, earning grades right around 70.0 on each side.
Miami has stalwart Terron Armstead on the left side, but he tends to miss a game or two a season at this stage in his career, and the right tackle spot is still a question mark. Fleming would provide some stability and security.
From PFF- Teams best moves left to make.