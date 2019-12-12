OT: Drakes conditional 5?

A

Aquaaiea

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
313
Reaction score
38
Does anyone know what the trigger is to upgrade to 5? Without a 4th it’s pretty important as we need all the help we can get AND the fact that Wake and James comp have disappointingly dropped a round.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,227
Reaction score
6,781
How's the future HOFer doing? I assume after the "We made a big mistake letting him go! Look at his 1st game output performance with the Cardinals" threads he's well on his way to over 1000 yards and 30 TDs by now.
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
722
Reaction score
779
Age
41
Location
UK
Will be interesting to see what the terms were, I imagine he's close to exceeding expectations already.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
12,673
Reaction score
6,125
Location
New Jersey
ANUFan said:
How's the future HOFer doing? I assume after the "We made a big mistake letting him go! Look at his 1st game output performance with the Cardinals" threads he's well on his way to over 1000 yards and 30 TDs by now.
Click to expand...
I admit I like the player but we likely couldn’t resign him for reasonable coin. I do think he could have played a James White type role for us. Can’t hate on the guy. But losing him is not a make or break thing.
Speaking of HOFers - is Wake eligible to come off of IR if the Titans make the playoffs and could that trigger the comp pick we thought we’d get?
 
S

savfin

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
13
Reaction score
2
The Cardinals have already forfeited their 5th (2019 Supplemental Draft) and 6th round pick (trade). They have one pick remaining in the 5th (Originally the Dolphins) and one in the 6th (Originally the Patriots). According to OvertheCap - that's a swing of almost 60 picks between rounds. I suspect the Dolphins are getting their 5th back, assuming Drake finishes the season strong.
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
2,008
Reaction score
782
Location
PA
ANUFan said:
How's the future HOFer doing? I assume after the "We made a big mistake letting him go! Look at his 1st game output performance with the Cardinals" threads he's well on his way to over 1000 yards and 30 TDs by now.
Click to expand...
Averaging 4.1 yds per carry
 
vcip

vcip

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
2,008
Reaction score
782
Location
PA
ANUFan said:
Wow, 4.1? Why wait?
Let's submit his name to Canton right now.

BTW, How many total yards? Rushing TDs?
Click to expand...
I am not going to speak to anything regarding the Cardinals
He has shown he has ability as he did here
Will say Drake is heads and shoulders above anything on our roster and I would rather have him with a little overpay then the draft pick
You won't see a gamebreaking play from anyone of our current guys...probably ever except for maybe someone not covering them at all to produce one
 
B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
261
Reaction score
317
Location
St Louis, Missouri
ANUFan said:
Wow, 4.1? Why wait?
Let's submit his name to Canton right now.

BTW, How many total yards? Rushing TDs?
Click to expand...
That AZ Air Raid offense is built on yard production, but they kick a lot of field goals, and rarely score TDs. Look at Kylers yardage Vs TD stats. He'll average 300+ yds but maybe 1 td a game if that. Most of those yards are garbagetime too.

Drake is in a better situation overall, kudos to him, he won us at least 2 games that I can remember (both NE games I recall, one with Cutler one with Miami Miracle)
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
13,227
Reaction score
6,781
Burt Macklin said:
That AZ Air Raid offense is built on yard production, but they kick a lot of field goals, and rarely score TDs. Look at Kylers yardage Vs TD stats. He'll average 300+ yds but maybe 1 td a game if that. Most of those yards are garbagetime too.

Drake is in a better situation overall, kudos to him, he won us at least 2 games that I can remember (both NE games I recall, one with Cutler one with Miami Miracle)
Click to expand...
I could careless. I just hate those that made it seem like we let Bo Jackson get away in his prime.
Drake is an decent back and nothing more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom