OT: Drakes conditional 5?

I admit I like the player but we likely couldn’t resign him for reasonable coin. I do think he could have played a James White type role for us. Can’t hate on the guy. But losing him is not a make or break thing.How's the future HOFer doing? I assume after the "We made a big mistake letting him go! Look at his 1st game output performance with the Cardinals" threads he's well on his way to over 1000 yards and 30 TDs by now.
Rushing average is up.
I could careless. I just hate those that made it seem like we let Bo Jackson get away in his prime.That AZ Air Raid offense is built on yard production, but they kick a lot of field goals, and rarely score TDs. Look at Kylers yardage Vs TD stats. He'll average 300+ yds but maybe 1 td a game if that. Most of those yards are garbagetime too.
Drake is in a better situation overall, kudos to him, he won us at least 2 games that I can remember (both NE games I recall, one with Cutler one with Miami Miracle)