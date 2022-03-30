NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.

Personally, I think it's stupid to do it for postseason only. If it's important enough to change for postseason, it should be changed for the regular season. I mean, as Dolphin fans, we know this better than most that one game can be the difference between going home after week 18 or playing on.So is it just me, or do others feel the same way?