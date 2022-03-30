 OT Rule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OT Rule

www.nfl.com

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.
Personally, I think it's stupid to do it for postseason only. If it's important enough to change for postseason, it should be changed for the regular season. I mean, as Dolphin fans, we know this better than most that one game can be the difference between going home after week 18 or playing on.

So is it just me, or do others feel the same way?
 
I think it's absurd to change it in general.

Someone has to win.

If a team kicks a last second FG, the other team doesn't get a chance to respond.

It's just absurd.

The NFL is basically saying defense doesn't matter.

If you want the ball make a stop, or win the game in regulation.

It needs to go back to sudden death.

I hate this change lol.
 
