OTA THREAD Team OTAs Start Today Open To Reporters On Tuesday

Ok. Ok. So, we have a small bit of a pulse on the Miami Dolphins '23 team starting this week. OTA's start today with media being present tomorrow. So, as the goliath awakens, we will post all media tweets here unless something happens to require it's own thread. This isn't training camp. So, know that these reports will be without contact and in shorts and T-Shirts.