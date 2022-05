Monday Dolphins Notebook: OTAs Start, Biegel Signs, and More The Miami Dolphins began their OTAs on Monday as Phase Three of the offseason program kicked off

There are 10 total OTAs. Next week they will be Mon, Tues, and Thurs. Then final four OTAs on June 6-7 and June 9-10.Sort of odd timing wise, but they run a two-day mandatory minicamp before the final OTA week on June 1-2.For today, unsure if reporters are allowed.