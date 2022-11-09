 OTC: Worst Free Agency Signings 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OTC: Worst Free Agency Signings 2022

Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
93
Reaction score
221
Location
Midwest

The Worst Free Agent Signings of 2022 | Over the Cap

The Worst Free Agent Signings of 2022 | Over the Cap
overthecap.com

Save you a click:

8. Chase Edmonds, Dolphins- 2 Years, $12.1M, $6.1M guaranteed

How bad was this addition? The Dolphins traded him away as part of the Bradley Chubb deal after paying out nearly $5 million of his $6.1 million salary. Prior to the trade Edmonds was averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt and had just 120 yards for the season. The team just misjudged everything about this one from the contract total down to the fit with the offense.

3. Cedrick Wilson, Dolphins- 3 Years, $22M, $12.8M guaranteed

Wilson had the few breakout games in the second half of last season which caused the Dolphins to aggressively go after Wilson in free agency. Unfortunately for Miami, Wilson has more or less gone back to matching his earlier years in Dallas with just 6 receptions for 63 yards on the year. He is only logging 20% playing time in Miami and it is looking less and less likely that this changes. Miami’s passing attack has been on fire with the addition of Tyreek Hill so they aren’t sweating this miss too much, but it was a clear miss. $5 million of Wilson’s salary in 2023 is guaranteed which probably makes him a strong “pay and trade” candidate next offseason.
 
42March

42March

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 14, 2018
Messages
129
Reaction score
197
Age
60
Location
Perth, Western Australia
To be fair, they graded the signings as a D & C+ when they happened. Edmonds is probably a decent player who hasn't been able to adjust to a new system & Wilson has been injured and of course Hill was signed after Wilson, maybe we were going with Waddle, Wilson & Sherfield.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
9,645
Reaction score
7,811
TKAllDay said:
So what, not our money. Lets keep churning until we get the right players. Edmonds was not good at all, and I thought he was decent at Ari. CW is not that good suprisingly.
Click to expand...
Just curious, when we "so what it's not our money." are we taking into account that it does impact the team's ability to sign players this year and next year? It's not so much about the money to me as it is about how that money impacts the salary cap.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

F them picks.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,042
Reaction score
14,856
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
I can’t fault them for the Wilson signing. He came on and made a name for himself with Dallas’ depleted WR group last season. At the time of the signing we only had Waddle and Parker under contract and obviously they had other intentions with Parker. He was widely considered a guy trending up who only needed a more consistent opportunity.

There weren’t many better options out there at the time, and we didn’t know that Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, and Hollywood Brown were all about to be made available. Ironically, the big name trade target at WR we all speculated on was the one who wasn’t really available (Deebo).
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,591
Reaction score
10,285
Wasn’t a fan of either signing

Edmunds is off the looks so great mive doing that.

Wilson I would try to move next off-season

But Hill and Armstead trumps all
 
phinschamp45

phinschamp45

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
928
Reaction score
717
What it means by itsourmoney is keep trying to sign players till we hit on the right one. Without injuries this is as close as a superbowl team weve had in a while.we gone hit on some miss on some.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,203
Reaction score
3,953
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
gregorygrant83 said:
Just curious, when we "so what it's not our money." are we taking into account that it does impact the team's ability to sign players this year and next year? It's not so much about the money to me as it is about how that money impacts the salary cap.
Click to expand...
Salary cap is fictitious. When has a team ever been over the cap. Can always force money into signing bonuses, extend players etc.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,679
Reaction score
25,913
The Wilson signing may still pay off... he's on a relatively cheap three year deal, and hasn't really played badly... he's just missed time due to one minor injury and now isn't getting an opportunity due to our obtaining Hill.

Heck... he's looked GOOD on Punt Returns... the first guy to look good this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom